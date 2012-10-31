LONDON Oct 31 German government bonds extended
losses on Wednesday before the sale of longer-dated German and
French bonds.
Germany will sell two billion euros of July 2044 bonds
after demand for the safe-haven paper picked up
at a sale of 10-year Bunds last week.
Before that France will sell up to 7.5 billion euros of
bonds with a maturity of up to 2035.
"We're just drifting lower before the auctions," a trader
said.
"We expect it to be a volatile day before Bunds, and
especially France, see a positive end to the month and the
auctions well subscribed. But the dealers who are going to take
down that supply aren't going to be pushing the market up just
yet."
German Bund futures were last 17 ticks lower at
141.37.