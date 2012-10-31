* Bunds drift down before longer-dated supply
* Germany to sell 2 bln euros of 2044 bonds
* France to sell 7.5 bln euros of paper
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 31 German government bonds slipped
on Wednesday before longer-dated auctions from Germany and
France as traders braced to absorb the supply, though they
expected Bunds to rally later on month-end position adjustment.
Although both sales are expected to go well, traders tend to
try to cheapen the paper before auctions as they make room for
it on their books, leading to weakness in secondary markets.
Germany will sell 2 billion euros of July 2044 bonds
-- its last planned sale of ultra-long debt
this year -- after demand for German safe-haven paper picked up
at a 10-year sale last week.
Before that France will sell up to 7.5 billion euros of
bonds maturing in 2019, 2022 and 2035.
German Bund futures were 18 ticks lower at 141.34,
having failed to break above resistance at 142.00 on Tuesday.
"We're just drifting lower before the auctions," a trader
said.
"We expect it to be a volatile day before Bunds, and
especially France, see a positive end to the month and the
auctions well subscribed. But the dealers who are going to take
down that supply aren't going to be pushing the market up just
yet."
Commerzbank rate strategists said in a note that the
difference in yields between 30-year and 10-year German Bunds
could narrow after the auction, heading back towards 80 basis
points from around 85.
"Going out of today's supply we could well imagine a
correction...also given that 10-year yields appear vulnerable
after their recent rally on the back of hurricane Sandy and
potentially stronger macro data in the wings towards the end of
the week."
U.S. markets will reopen on Wednesday, possibly adding to
volatility as players position for the end of the month, after
the giant storm Sandy closed much of New York's financial
district for two days.
"We've not really had any negative surprises this week in
terms of Italy, where yesterday's auction went OK, and Spain, to
dampen down market confidence and there's maybe also an element
of relief that U.S. markets will reopen today," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green, when asked about the
fall in safe-haven German paper.
But uncertainty over when Spain may request financial
assistance - enabling the European Central Bank to buy its bonds
- and political wrangling in Greece over unpopular austerity
measures necessary to secure more aid is
expected to stem any selling pressure in lower-risk government
bonds.
German 10-year government bond yields were 2
basis points higher at 1.50 percent.