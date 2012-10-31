* Strong German auction lifts Bunds from lows
* Germany sells 1.7 bln euros of 2044 bonds
* France also sells 7.5 bln euros of paper
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 31 German Bunds reversed early
losses on Wednesday after strong demand at a sale of
longer-dated government bonds but with Wall Street set to open
higher further gains may be limited.
Investors snapped up Germany's 2044 bonds and France also
had no problem selling debt with maturities up to 2035 in one of
the last chances to secure ultra-long returns this year.
"(The German auction) was very successful, especially
compared to previous auctions," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
Although both sales had been expected to go well, traders
had tried to cheapen the paper in early trading as they made
room for it on their books, leading to the fall in prices.
German Bund futures were last three ticks higher at
141.57, having earlier fallen as low as 141.18 and after failing
to break technical resistance at 142.00 on Tuesday.
"The long-end (German) auction was good but we're still
seeing selling lower down the curve," one trader said.
"European equities are looking quite strong and General
Motors have some cracking results out which should truncate some
of the price action on Wall Street when it reopens and keep
Treasuries, and in turn Bunds, under pressure."
However, another said he expected Bunds to rally as
investors adjusted their positions for the end of the month.
Germany raised 1.7 billion euros at its bond sale,
attracting bids for 2.3 times the amount on offer, compared with
1.5 times at a previous sale. France raised 7.5 billion euros
Commerzbank rate strategists said in a note that the
difference in yields between 30-year and 10-year German Bunds
could narrow after the auction, heading back towards 80 basis
points from around 85.
"Going out of today's supply we could well imagine a
correction...also given that 10-year yields appear vulnerable
after their recent rally on the back of hurricane Sandy and
potentially stronger macro data in the wings towards the end of
the week."
German 10-year government bond yields were
flat at 1.48 percent but 30-year yields were 2.5
basis points lower at 2.32 percent.
U.S. MARKETS REOPEN
The reopening of U.S. markets after the giant storm Sandy
closed much of New York's financial district for two days, may
add to volatility.
Stock futures pointed to Wall Street opening
higher, with General Motors up around 3.5 percent in
pre-market trading after third-quarter results beat expectations
"We've not really had any negative surprises this week in
terms of Italy, where yesterday's auction went OK, and Spain, to
dampen down market confidence and there's maybe also an element
of relief that U.S. markets will reopen today," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green, when asked about the
fall in safe-haven German paper.
But uncertainty over when Spain may request financial
assistance - enabling the European Central Bank to buy its bonds
- and political wrangling in Greece over unpopular austerity
measures necessary to secure more aid is
expected to stem any selling pressure in lower-risk government
bonds.
A government source told Reuters that Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy does not see an urgent need to seek a rescue
.