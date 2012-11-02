LONDON Nov 2 German Bund futures were steady on
Friday, remaining locked in their recent range as many investors
shied away from taking large positions ahead of U.S. jobs data
later in the day.
Uncertainty over the looming U.S. election result, which
could have a material impact on euro zone bond markets, has
discouraged investors from building up large bets on a price
rise or fall based on the closely-watched non-farm payrolls.
"For U.S. Treasuries and Bunds to show any discernable moves
at all prior to the U.S. elections, obviously a decent surprise
from the data front would be required," said Commerzbank
strategists in a note to clients.
The payrolls data is due at 1230 GMT, and Reuters polls show
the market is expecting an addition of 125,000 jobs in October.
The December Bund contract was 4 ticks lower at
141.67, within the 142 to 141.18 trading range seen over the
last three sessions which were affected by holidays in Europe
and the storm that shut U.S. markets on Monday and Tuesday.