* Focus on U.S. payrolls data but trader positioning light
* Bunds inch higher but fall at 142.00 technical barrier
* U.S. elections and Greek risks dampen trading appetite
By William James
LONDON, Nov 2 German Bund futures rose on Friday
but failed to break out of a recent range as many investors
shied away from taking large positions before U.S. jobs data and
with Greece again facing crisis.
Uncertainty over the looming U.S. election, which could have
an impact on euro zone bond markets, has discouraged investors
from putting big bets on prices rising or falling after the
closely watched non-farm payrolls data.
"Just like any other non-farms we'll see a reaction because
liquidity is so low after it, but a few minutes later we'll be
back to trading the range, especially with the U.S. election
coming up," a trader said.
The data is due at 1230 GMT, and Reuters polls show the
market is expecting an addition of 125,000 jobs in October,
although another closely-watched report on job creation on
Thursday came in some 23,000 above forecast.
"Anything 50k to 70k either side and we'll see a move in
futures but that would just be short term. To really break the
ranges we'd be looking at below 50k or above 250k," the trader
said.
The December Bund contract was 12 ticks higher at
141.83, having briefly broken above the 142 to 141.18 trading
range of the last three sessions.
"It's a fail at 142. We only got 4 ticks above it and then
fell over very quickly -- that's the sixth failure in a month at
that level... It depends on what happens around payrolls but
that 142 level has been a real problem," said Clive Lambert,
technical analyst at Futurestechs.
If U.S. data provides a lift and helps the contract settle
above 142 at the end of the day, the next chart resistance comes
at the contract's late August highs of 142.60, and beyond that
the Aug. 2 high around 143.40, he said.
GREEK DANGERS RISING
Events within the euro zone also deterred market
participants from long-term investment as Greece, still at the
heart of the bloc's debt crisis, threatened to provide another
flashpoint.
Greece's deepening recession has put public finances under
increasing strain and international lenders are struggling to
reach an agreement with Athens on giving it more time to reduce
its debt burden.
A parliamentary vote next week on 13.5 billion euros of
contested austerity measures is key to negotiations with
international authorities, with the outcome increasingly
uncertain. One Greek lawmaker quit the co-ruling Socialist party
on Thursday in protest over the package.
"There remains the possibility that they could reach some
kind of impassable stumbling block," said Investec analyst Brian
Barry, who said another Greek debt restructuring could "reopen
the Pandora's box" of a country leaving the single currency.
Greek debt was steady on the day, stabilising
after a sell-off on Thursday, but the tension has prompted some
of the opportunistic investors who bought Greece's bonds at
ultra-cheap levels to sell and book profits.
Bonds issued by Spain and Italy, who have been in the focus
of the debt crisis for much of the year, were also relatively
stable with 10-year yields at 5.62 percent and
4.94 percent respectively.