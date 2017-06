LONDON Nov 2 German Bund futures rose on Friday, reversing losses made after a better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Bund futures were last up 16 ticks at 141.87, having fallen to a session low of 141.39 after data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than expected in October.

"We had a sell-off, that was just an opportunity for people to get long again," said one trader, adding there was decent support around the 141.45 level.