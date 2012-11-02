* Focus turns to U.S. elections after payrolls
* Bunds remain in tight ranges
* Greece returns to the forefront of investors' minds
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James
Nov 2 German Bund futures rose on Friday but
failed to break out of a recent range as many investors shied
away from taking large positions before next week's U.S. vote
and with Greece again facing crisis.
Bunds hit a session low after data showed the U.S. economy
generated more jobs in October than expected but German bonds
quickly recovered those losses.
"The reaction (to the U.S. elections) will be large because
it is very uncertain what we are going to get. At the moment,
(it seems) we will probably get (President Barack) Obama back
but the swing states are very close," David Keeble, global head
of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole said.
A recent poll showed the race between President Obama and
Republican nominee Mitt Romney is very close in four of the
critical battleground states expected to decide Tuesday's
election, with the president enjoying a small lead in Virginia.
"Greece is getting very messy. I think that's also
potentially why you are seeing a (rise) in Treasuries and Bunds
(into) the weekend," Keeble added.
German Bunds saw a settlement close of 141.87, up
16 ticks on the day. Treasury prices also came off their lows as
traders turned their attention to next week's presidential
election.
Data showed U.S. employers added 171,000 jobs to their
payrolls last month, more than the 125,000 expected in a Reuters
survey - a sign of unexpected strength in a lacklustre economy
that has been a drag on Obama's re-election chances.
Analysts are divided on the impact an Obama versus Romney
victory would have on financial markets. Some argue that
equities would rally at the expense of safe-haven bonds on the
back of a conservative government which tends to favour tax
cuts.
Others say that a Romney victory would raise fears that the
Fed's so far expansionary monetary policy would be unwound, so
that stocks would rally if Obama won.
Bunds have briefly broken above the 142 to 141.18 trading
range over the last three sessions, but Clive Lambert, technical
analyst at Futurestechs, said "that 142 level has been a real
problem."
The next chart resistance comes at the contract's late
August highs of 142.60, and beyond that the Aug. 2 high around
143.40, he said.
GREEK DANGERS RISING
Events within the euro zone also deterred market
participants from long-term investment as Greece, where the
bloc's debt crisis began three years ago, threatened to provide
another flashpoint.
Greece's deepening recession has put public finances under
increasing strain and international lenders are struggling to
reach an agreement with Athens on giving it more time to reduce
its debt burden.
A parliamentary vote next week on 13.5 billion euros of
contested austerity measures is key to negotiations with
international authorities, with the outcome increasingly
uncertain. One Greek lawmaker quit the co-ruling Socialist party
on Thursday in protest over the package.
"There remains the possibility that they could reach some
kind of impassable stumbling block," said Investec analyst Brian
Barry, adding that another Greek debt restructuring could
"reopen the Pandora's box" of a country leaving the currency
bloc.
Greek debt was steady on the day, stabilising
after a sell-off on Thursday, but the tension has prompted some
more opportunistic investors who bought Greece's bonds at
ultra-cheap levels to sell and book profits.
Bonds issued by Spain and Italy, who have been in the focus
of the debt crisis for much of the year, traded within recent
ranges. Ten-year Spanish and Italian bonds
yielded 5.7 percent and 4.95 percent respectively.