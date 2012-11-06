* Italian services sector contraction slows
* Relief rally in Italy, Spain bonds seen shortlived
* Reaction to U.S. election seen muted
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 6 Italian bond yields fell on
Tuesday after a survey showed a slowdown in the contraction in
the country's services sector during October, providing a sliver
of hope for the recession-mired economy.
The Markit/ADACI Business Activity index rose for the third
month running to 46.0 the highest since Aug. 2011, from 44.5 the
previous month. Although this was still below the 50.0 mark that
separates contraction from growth, it could signal that the
worst phase of the retreat may be over, prompting a relief rally
in Italian bond prices.
Traders and analysts, however, saw little scope for further
gains on uncertainty over the outcome of U.S. elections and when
Spain will request aid that could trigger ECB bond purchases.
"The Italian PMI was better than expected, unlike the French
and the German numbers so that was a small positive for Italian
bonds and people are probably closing short positions after
yesterday's widening," a trader said.
Italian 10-year yields were last down 10 basis
points at 4.90 percent with two-year yields 11 bps
lower at 2.34 percent.
SPANISH DOUBTS
Spanish yields also fell after rising since Friday when
Madrid surprised markets by announcing the launch of a new
five-year benchmark bond this week, as well as a tap of a 2032
bond -- its first attempt to sell debt with a maturity of more
than 10 years since July 2011. Dealers typically try and cheapen
the paper - or build a concession - before sales.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 10 basis
points lower on the day at 5.68 percent with Rabobank noting
they were at a "technically interesting juncture", having broken
above a downward trend channel and now testing resistance from a
longer-term trend line which began in March.
Tuesday's fall in yields was, however, unlikely to be
sustained with the European Commission expected to set dire
economic forecasts for Spain, which is now at the forefront of
the euro zone debt crisis.
Investors are also uncertain about when Spain will decide on
an aid request which could trigger European Central Bank buying
of its bonds to lower its borrowing costs.
Some market participants say Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
was likely waiting for elections in the economically important
but restive Catalonia region on Nov. 22 before deciding whether
or not to request euro zone aid.
"We see (Spanish bonds) trading sideways and no big change
in sentiment as people are waiting for Spain to ask for external
aid," said Norbert Wuthe, a rate strategist at Bayerische
Landesbank.
"Our position is Spain will wait for the elections in
Catalonia... Rajoy doesn't want to risk suffering a major loss
at these regional elections so he's avoiding asking for help but
we expect him to make a move the last week of November/first
week of December."
Low-risk German government bonds were steady, with investors
wary of placing big bets before Tuesday's close-run U.S.
election and a Greek parliamentary vote on crucial austerity
measures.
Polls indicate the race between President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney will be very close with the
risk of a change in fiscal and monetary policy in the world's
largest economy keeping investors on the sidelines
.
Bunds are likely to be buffeted by any moves in U.S.
Treasuries following the election, although concerns related to
the euro zone debt crisis will remain the main driver of the
market.
Some analysts say a win by Obama would be positive for U.S.
government debt, with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
perhaps staying on beyond January 2014 when his term expires,
while a Romney win could be positive for stocks, helped by
business-friendly policies and tax cuts.
"The worse case would be an uncertain outcome over who the
next president will be... that would be positive for the likes
of Bunds," said Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.
December Bund futures were four ticks down on the
day to settle at 142.09 with German 10-year yields
up 2 bps at 1.45 percent.