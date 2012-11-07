* Bunds reverse losses after Obama election win

* European focus turns to Greek austerity vote

* Germany to sell 4 bln euros of 5-year bonds

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 7 German government bonds reversed early losses on Wednesday, pulled up by U.S. Treasuries after an election victory for President Barack Obama promised continued accommodative monetary policy.

Trading was choppy however, with equity markets also rallying, and focus turning to how a looming U.S. budget crisis will be avoided, as well as to a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity measures later in the day.

Obama's re-election means Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who initiated a quantitative easing bond buying programme, is likely to remain at the helm.

But Obama must deal with the "fiscal cliff" -- $600 billion of spending cuts and tax increases that will be enacted next year, threatening to send the United States back into recession .

German government bonds edged higher before a sale of 4 billion euros of five-year debt.

Bund futures reversed early losses to stand at 142.20, 11 ticks higher than at Tuesday's settlement and well above levels in after-hours trading.

"(The result) is seen as removing the tail risks of a (Mitt) Romney presidency and the removal of Bernanke so monetary policy looks set to stay easy," a trader said.

"That's good for fixed income. It's not surprising trading is choppy but we're not really going very far...as nothing has changed."

Ten-year German cash yields were down 1 basis point at 1.43 percent. Equivalent maturity U.S. Treasuries where yields were 6 basis points lower at 1.69 percent.

Traders said many market players had been reluctant to take positions in the market before the election.

"Position wise, it's massively flat in both core and periphery and I'm not convinced that's going to change today or even this year," a second trader said.

Traders have said that investors such as insurers and pension funds who have hit their annual targets are reluctant to make big bets on the market with the end of the year looming.

At the same time, much of the volatility that allows "fast money" accounts such as hedge funds to make profits has died down since the European Central Bank said in September it would buy the bonds of euro zone countries that asked for financial assistance.

In Europe, attention will turn to a Greek parliamentary vote later on Wednesday before an ECB policy meeting on Thursday.

Greek lawmakers must overcome their divisions to agree the austerity measures necessary to secure the next tranche of bailout cash, without which the country faces bankruptcy.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to narrowly win support for the unpopular budget cuts, tax hikes and labour reforms.

"The growing optimism regarding Greece and the likely passage of the reforms was a driver of positive risk sentiment yesterday and led the tightening of peripheral spreads," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

"That is continuing in more modest form today and may explain why Bunds are significantly lagging the rally we're seeing in Treasuries."

Germany is expected to meet decent demand for its bonds after relatively strong 10- and 30-year sales in the last two weeks. Analysts said the five-year bonds looked cheap relative to other similarly dated German issues.

"There's been some concession built in now," the first trader said. "So demand should be OK, if not stellar."