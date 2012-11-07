* Bunds rise after Obama election win

* European focus turns to Greek austerity vote

* Germany sells 3.3 bln euros of 5-year bonds

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 7 German Bunds rose on Wednesday after the completion of a bond auction gave renewed impetus to a rally in government debt sparked by the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.

Obama's victory means Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who initiated a quantitative easing bond buying programme, is likely to remain at the helm and the accommodative monetary policy continue.

But Obama must also deal with $600 billion of spending cuts and tax increases that will be enacted next year, unless agreement over reducing the U.S. budget deficit is reached. The "fiscal cliff" threatens to send the United States back into recession.

Trading was choppy as markets worked through the implications of the results, with equities also rallying, and as focus turned to how a looming U.S. budget crisis will be avoided and a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity measures later in the day.

Bund futures were 36 ticks higher on the day at 142.45, well above session lows of 141.77.

"(The result) is seen as removing the tail risks of a (Mitt) Romney presidency and the removal of Bernanke so monetary policy looks set to stay easy," a trader said.

"That's good for fixed income. It's not surprising trading is choppy but we're not really going very far...as nothing has changed."

Ten-year German cash yields were down 3 basis points at 1.40 percent. Equivalent maturity U.S. Treasury yields were 8 bps lower at 1.67 percent, although the spread between the two was little changed from Tuesday's European settlement.

"The market had priced out a lot of quantitative easing (in the U.S.) and now it's being fully priced back in, that's very supportive and Bunds will follow that," a second trader said.

"People are deciding what risk they want to put on on the back of the election and doing a bit of buying."

However, traders have said that big bets on the market are unlikely with the end of the year looming and many investors such as insurers and pension funds already having hit their annual targets.

At the same time, much of the volatility that allows "fast money" accounts like hedge funds to make profits has died down since the European Central Bank said in September it would buy the bonds of euro zone countries that asked for financial help.

In Europe, attention will turn to a Greek parliamentary vote later on Wednesday before an ECB policy meeting on Thursday.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to narrowly win support for unpopular budget cuts, tax hikes and labour reforms necessary to secure the next tranche of bailout cash, without which the country faces bankruptcy.

"The growing optimism regarding Greece and the likely passage of the reforms was a driver of positive risk sentiment yesterday and led the tightening of peripheral spreads," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

"That is continuing in more modest form today and may explain why Bunds are significantly lagging the rally we're seeing in Treasuries."

Ten-year Greek government bond yields were around 40 basis points lower at 16.8 percent and down from around 18 percent last week, helping sentiment towards other peripheral issuers.

Germany sold 3.3 billion euros of five-year bonds although demand was not as strong as at a similar sale last month .

"It was taken down comfortably but demand is nothing like as strong as the previous sale in October," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"Recent comments by the ECB suggest they are in no hurry to cut interest rates as they are putting more emphasis on (bond purchases) rather than lower interest rates and this may be behind the slight disappointment today."