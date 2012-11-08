LONDON Nov 8 German government bond futures hit
two-month highs on Thursday as a steady rise throughout the
course of the afternoon accelerated with traders citing a report
saying a decision on more aid for Greece could be delayed.
Bloomberg News reported that a call to release aid for the
country may be delayed for weeks, echoing comments from German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble earlier in the day
December Bund futures rose as high as 143.08, 33
ticks higher on the day.
"I think people were getting it into their heads that there
would be some kind of decision (at the Eurogroup meeting) on
Monday," a trader said.
The move higher was accelerated by automatic buying orders
when the contract hit 143.00, traders said.