LONDON Nov 9 German bonds rose at Friday's
open, supported by demand for low-risk assets as investors
fretted over Greece's debt problems, with the prospect of low
growth in Europe and the United States adding to concerns.
Greece will vote to approve the country's 2013 budget on
Sunday, the next big step towards unlocking access to urgently
needed international aid following Wednesday's tight vote in
favour of a 13.5 billion euro austerity package.
However, on Thursday the German finance minister said next
week may still be too early to make a decision on granting
Greece further aid.
"The latest Greece delay gave us a kick yesterday... and the
U.S. fiscal situation is perhaps the bigger picture story - I
don't see any reason why we should be selling off from here
today," a trader said.
Bund futures rose 7 ticks to 143.05, building on
gains of more than a full point made since last Friday's close.
The bid has been fuelled in part by the re-election of
Barack Obama as U.S. President and the risk that politicians
will be unable to negotiate a way around $600 billion in
spending cuts and tax hikes which could extinguish growth to the
world's largest economy.