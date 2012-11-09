* Bunds extend recent gains as Greece aid saga drags on

* French data hints at growing economic malaise in euro zone

* Looming U.S. fiscal cliff to support Bunds in medium term

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 9 German bonds rose on Friday, extending this week's gains as concern about threats to euro zone growth and Greece struggled to avert bankruptcy stoked demand for low risk assets.

Greece will vote on the country's 2013 budget on Sunday, the next big hurdle towards unlocking access to urgently needed international aid after Wednesday's tight vote in favour of an austerity package worth 13.5 billion euros.

However, euro zone finance ministers were unlikely to sign off on the next tranche of aid for Greece at a meeting on Monday, according to a senior EU official.

That left Greece mulling the idea of rolling over a 5 billion euro repayment next week because it did not have enough cash to redeem the treasury bill outright, pushing Greek bond yields modestly higher.

"We're again in that risk-off mode. The (euro zone) economic data has been dreadful and the Greece is still an unresolved problem," said Elisabeth Afseth, a strategist at Investec.

"The Greek situation is potentially damaging if they don't get an agreement soon but I suspect they (EU finance ministers) are going to provide some short-term financing to avoid a default but much further than that its difficult to see a long-term resolution."

Bund futures rose 16 ticks on the day to settle at 143.14, adding to gains of more than a point since last Friday's close which propelled them to their highest levels since Sept. 5.

The 10-year yield slipped two basis points on the day to 1.34 percent, approaching the late August low of 1.3 percent. Beyond that level, traders cited resistance at 1.27 percent - the 23.6 percent retracement of a major selloff seen in the first half of the year.

HEADING FOR THE CLIFF?

The rise in low-risk Bunds gained momentum after data that poor economic growth in the euro zone was spreading to the region's larger states.

Figures on Friday showed industrial production in France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, shrank by more than forecast in October and the country's central bank said it expected to slip into recession at the end of 2012.

In recent days, both the European Commission and the European Central Bank have acknowledged a worsening outlook for the euro zone's struggling economy.

Outside the euro zone, the safety bid has also been fuelled this week by the re-election of Barack Obama as U.S. president and the risk that politicians will be unable to negotiate a way around $600 billion in spending cuts and tax hikes which could extinguish growth in the world's largest economy.

Market participants said the likelihood of protracted wrangling and the bleak outlook for euro zone growth should maintain demand over the medium term for less risky, "core" bonds as a shelter from the uncertainty.

"Independent of what's going on in the U.S, the fact that growth will be weaker in Germany and the euro zone is not a great recipe for fiscal pressures to ease," a trader said.

"I see a fall (in 10-year Bund yields) to 1.25 percent as a possibility. If we do reverse, I can't see the market selling off very aggressively," he added.