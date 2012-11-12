LONDON Nov 12 German Bund futures held firm at
the open on Monday underpinned by uncertainty over the outcome
of Greek aid talks and worries over a potential fiscal crisis in
the United States.
Bunds were expected to remain in demand before a euro zone
finance ministers' meeting later on Monday to discuss whether to
release a new tranche of funding to the debt-plagued country
after it approved a tough 2013 budget on Sunday.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a German
newspaper on Sunday that the troika of international lenders to
Athens was unlikely to deliver its full report in time for a
euro zone finance ministers' meeting on Monday.
Officials said the euro zone was unlikely to release the new
funding as there was no agreement yet on how to make its debt
sustainable, though Athens is set to get two more years to cut
debt.
"I don't think we are going to get anything concrete (from
the finance ministers) in terms of the next Greek aid tranche,"
a trader said.
"The market is pretty constructive as long as the global
economic backdrop remains uncertain given the U.S. fiscal cliff.
I don't see why Bunds should trade off particularly."
The Bund future was last at 143.14, flat against
Friday's settlement.