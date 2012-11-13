* Greece gets more time, but aid delayed
* EU/IMF spat keeping markets nervous
* Athens sells T-bills to roll over expiring debt
By Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 13 German government bonds ended
Tuesday all but flat after an early rise triggered by
disagreement among Greece's international lenders was reversed
by signs Athens would secure funding for the rest of 2012.
A German government source told Reuters European countries
were considering paying Greece several aid tranches, totalling
around 44 billion euros, at the same time.
"The reality is, they will get the money," a trader said.
However, in the absence of clear agreement over support for
Greece, safe-haven Bunds stayed close to recent highs.
Bund futures settled 3 ticks lower on the day at
143.14, having earlier hit a two-month high of 143.48. Ten-year
yields were flat at 1.346 percent.
Greece's international lenders, including the European Union
and the International Monetary Fund, stopped short of disbursing
funds on Monday, clashing over how long the country should be
given to reduce its debt to sustainable levels.
This meant the country was forced to roll over short-term
borrowing. On Tuesday, it raised more than 4 billion euros at a
T-bill sale, with the option to sell more, to meet a 5 billion
euro redemption payment on Friday.
The IMF and the euro zone disagree over a long-term target
to bring Greece's debt down to 1.2 times its economic output, a
level considered sustainable.
"Until they get the money, the market will remain pretty
jittery," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital
Markets.
"But there's also ongoing concern about the medium-term
fiscal outlook...and if the EU and IMF can't agree what debt
level Greece should be aiming for, then it's not very
encouraging."
But the real sticking point is that the IMF is pushing for
the euro zone to take losses on Greek debt -- something that the
bloc's paymaster Germany, which holds elections next year, says
is illegal.
"The IMF is pushing for another debt restructuring ... The
main thing now is to find an agreement for the next tranche to
pay back the bills next month and this discussion hasn't
finished yet," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
He said 10-year German yields could fall towards July's lows
of 1.20 percent if weeks go by without an agreement.
Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of euro zone finance
ministers, said a further Eurogroup meeting would take place on
Nov. 20, while officials said more talks could be required the
following week to cement a new deal.
But the fact that Greece was given two extra years to meet a
target for spending cuts required by its bailout deal showed the
lenders wanted the aid programme to continue, analysts said.
Strategists at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen said that
if investors remained risk averse Bunds could target 144.37, the
Aug. 29 high. If the trend reversed, Bunds should find support
at Nov. 8's low of 142.57 or the 100-day moving average at
142.26.
Germany will test market appetite for its debt on Wednesday
with the launch of a new two-year bond, while Italy will sell up
to 3.5 billion euros of three-year bonds as well as up to 1.5
billion euros of longer-dated paper.