By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 20 German bond prices fell on
Tuesday as growing speculation that euro zone finance ministers
will agree to release aid to debt-laden Greece reduced demand
for safe-haven assets.
Bunds rose earlier after France lost a second triple-A
credit rating but, with the Moody's downgrade of the euro zone's
second biggest economy widely expected, the move soon reversed
as traders refocused on the Greek aid talks.
The ministers, meeting in Brussels, are expected to agree to
release 44 billion euros of emergency funding for Greece,
removing for now a major source of investor anxiety that helped
drive safe-haven Bund futures to near two-month highs last week.
"It doesn't look like they (the ministers) are going to have
an immediate long-term solution for Greece but there will be
some deal to kick the can...(for) a quarter or two. So some of
the risk premia is being priced out of core markets," a trader
said.
Bund futures shed 62 ticks to settle at 142.38,
having broken below last week's low of 142.83, while German
10-year yields rose 6 basis points to 1.42 percent
.
Cash 10-year yields were likely to rise to 1.50 percent in
coming days if expectations on Greek aid are met, some traders
and strategists said.
"With the 10-year around 1.40 percent, we see yields backing
up to around 1.50 percent but we still see the market well
supported into year-end and 1.50 percent should present a buying
opportunity," David Schnautz, a strategist at Commerzbank, said.
While the ministers were expected to give tentative approval
for the next tranche of loans for Greece, a deal on longer-term
debt reduction may require further talks.
Euro zone officials have clashed with the International
Monetary Fund over how to ensure Greece's finances are
sustainable and whether to push back the target date for its
debt to fall to 120 percent of output to 2022 from 2020.
"The key thing is how to make the debt mountain of Greece
sustainable, if they really agree on softer targets. That
remains to be seen but there won't be a near-term accident for
Greece," Schnautz said.
Greek bond prices were marked higher across the strip
. Portuguese bonds also rallied, albeit in thin
volumes, on the prospect of further aid for Greece and after
Lisbon's international lenders said on Monday the country had
passed the sixth quarterly review under its bailout programme
.
Portuguese 10-year yields fell as much as 33
bps on the day 8.21 percent, their lowest since late October.
FRENCH CUT
Among higher-rated euro zone debt, French bond yields rose
after Moody's cut the country's rating to Aa1, citing an
uncertain fiscal outlook and a deteriorating economy, and warned
fresh downgrades could follow.
The change brought the Moody's rating into line with that of
Standard & Poor's, which cut France to AA+ in January. Fitch
Ratings still rates France triple-A.
French government bond futures shed 81 ticks to
135.70 and 10-year cash yields 7 basis points
higher at 2.15 percent.
One trader saw limited lasting impact. "We don't believe the
Asian central banks that have been a big driver of the
convergence (with German bonds) will let up on their buying."
However, analysts and traders said French debt may come
under further pressure in the months ahead. Moody's said
separately that it would downgrade France again if the Socialist
government fails to implement announced reforms.
Five-year credit default swaps on France's debt
were 2 bps higher at 91 bps, according to
monitor Markit -- up around 30 bps since late November.