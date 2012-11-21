* Greek aid tranche delayed again, Eurogroup meets Monday
* Germany sells 3.25 billion euros of bonds
* Demand for safe-haven assets remains strong
By Marius Zaharia
Nov 21 German Bunds were steady on Wednesday as
euro zone officials sought to soothe concerns about the failure
of Greece's international lenders to reach a deal enabling them
to release more aid to Athens.
Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund
and the European Central Bank will meet again next Monday to try
to pencil a deal on how to get Greece's debt down to a
sustainable level.
The main sticking point is whether to push back the target
date for the debt to fall to 120 percent of output to 2022 from
2020. The latter cannot be achieved without euro zone members
taking a loss on what Greece owes them but Germany and others
oppose such a step.
The lack of consensus leaves the market no choice but to
price in the possibility that Greece may receive no further help
and face an uncontrolled default that could see it pitched out
of the currency union.
But comments following the meeting also prevented panic.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she saw a chance for a
deal on Monday and added lower interest rates and an expanded
European Financial Stability Fund could fill Greece's funding
gap
France said a deal was "a whisker away".
Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said the delay was caused
by "technical reasons".
"The news (overnight) was a bit disappointing, but Merkel
comments this morning seem pretty supportive," one trader said.
Bund futures were last flat at 142.38, having
traded as high as 142.64 before Merkel's comments. On Tuesday,
bets that a deal would be reached pushed them 62 ticks lower.
Cash 10-year Bund yields were also unchanged
at 1.416 percent, in the middle of a roughly 50 basis points
trading range that has held for the past six months.
UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio said Bunds may lose
further ground once the Greek aid tranche is released, as
markets remove the "tail risk" from the price.
Greek debt markets, which are dominated by hedge funds that
are willing to take higher risks than other investors, rallied.
The 10-year Greek bond yield was 30 basis points
down on the day at 16.877 percent, falling for the ninth
consecutive session.
"The working assumption is that Greece is still going to get
the money," Ziglio said.
SAFE-HAVEN ALLURE
Still, the lack of a final resolution on Greece as well as
broader euro zone debt problems ensured that an auction of
10-year German government bonds drew solid demand despite low
returns.
"Given that yields have fallen recently, this suggests that
investors still (see) the safe-haven allure of the German
government bonds given all the uncertainty in Greece," RIA
Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
Spanish 10-year yields fell 12 basis points on
the day at 5.739 percent, with traders citing buying from
domestic investors.
"I wouldn't be surprised - we've seen that happening - if
there was some sort of moral suasion on Spanish banks to buy the
paper ahead of auctions to make dealers short and buy the paper
at the auction to cover themselves," Ziglio said.
"It basically creates additional demand that otherwise
wouldn't be there.
Spain will sell three-, five- and nine-year bonds on
Thursday.