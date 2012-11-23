* Spain and Italy benefit from positive mood on Greece
* Bunds steady, but post first weekly loss in over a month
By William James and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 23 Spanish and Italian bond yields
fell on Friday as the growing prospect of a deal to release aid
funds to Greece helped riskier assets outperform German debt,
with Bunds racking up their first weekly loss in over a month.
The small gains in higher-yielding euro zone debt were
consistent with a rise in the euro and equity markets as Greece
and its creditors looked to be inching closer to a deal to
tackle the country's soaring debt levels.
Although work remained before crunch talks on Monday,
Greece's finance minister said the International Monetary Fund
had relaxed its debt-cutting target, leaving only a 10 billion
euro shortfall to be filled before aid funds are paid out.
"This will obviously provide Greece with a lot of leeway and
get them out of the picture for a good part of next year. Taking
Greece out of the picture leaves Spain... but until year end
things could be fairly positive for risk," said Gianluca Ziglio,
strategist at UBS in London.
Sunday's elections in the Spanish region of Catalonia had
previously been seen as a hurdle preventing Spain from seeking a
bailout, but markets do not now expect such a request this year
after Spain passed its 2012 funding target.
With the near-term pressure off, Spanish and Italian bonds
gained most from the positive sentiment in the market. Ten-year
yields on both fell around 4 basis points to 5.63 percent and
4.75 percent respectively . Spanish
10-year yields have fallen around 20 bps since last Friday.
Having already rallied sharply this week, Greek government
bond yields were steady at 16.49 percent, close to
their lowest since the country's debt restructuring in March.
BUNDS ON HOLD
While riskier assets gained, safe-haven German debt futures
remained well supported by those investors still cautious over
the risk of a surprise outcome in Greece or Spain over the
coming days.
"The risks in Spain are offsetting the relief over Greece's
apparent deal," a trader said, adding that Bunds were unlikely
to stray far from their current levels before Monday's meeting
of euro zone finance ministers.
Nevertheless, Bund futures settled 4 ticks lower at
142.12 having fallen more than a point this week -- their first
weekly loss since mid-October.
Technical support comes next at 141.94, the 38 percent
retracement of the rally seen between mid-October and early
November, said UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock.