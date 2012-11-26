* Catalonia separatist vote nudges safe-haven Bunds higher

* Markets priced for Greek agreement to unlock aid funding

* Record low yields at final Belgian auction of 2012

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James

LONDON, Nov 26 German bonds rose on Monday as the outcome of Spanish regional elections underscored the political challenges facing the recession-stricken country and underpinned demand for safer assets.

Investors also worried about the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax hikes due to take effect in early 2013 and nervously awaited the outcome of the latest rounds of talks to release emergency aid to keep Greece financially afloat.

Although there is growing optimism lenders will finally come to an agreement on Greek aid payments, the combination of events was enough to underpin German Bunds after a sell-off last week.

"We are just waiting on tenterhooks to see how the Germans and French can organize the salvation of Greece," said David Keeble, Credit Agricole's global head of fixed income strategy, adding that it was 90 percent priced in by the bond market that policymakers would agree to release the next aid tranche.

"What we have today are drifting markets rather than anything substantial because we had such a risk-on move last week particularly in the equity markets."

German Bund futures saw a settlement close of 142.43, up 31 ticks on the day, after seeing its biggest weekly loss in about month last week.

Separatists in Spain's Catalonia won regional elections on Sunday but failed to get the resounding mandate they need to push convincingly for a referendum on independence. [ID:nL5E8MP2NG}

The vote outcome had little impact on Spanish yields and 10-year borrowing costs were flat on the day at 5.63 percent. Analysts said the market reaction was only muted because the election outcome posed a long-term challenge for the government rather than an immediate risk.

"The separatist movement may ultimately impact on the market due to fiscal concerns," Rabobank strategists said in a note.

"Namely the worry that the central government's appetite for bringing the regions to heel in terms of budgetary alignment may be limited due to the risk of stoking secessionist ambitions."

MIXED BUND OUTLOOK

Safe-haven German debt recovered some ground lost last week, when Bunds fell almost a point, on the growing likelihood that lenders would agree a way to pay out much-needed bailout funds to Greece.

Belgium's borrowing costs meanwhile fell to new record lows at its final debt auction of the year, as it raised more money to fund 2013 requirements.

It paid 2.252 percent to sell 10-year bonds, yields on which had neared 6 percent late last year, when Belgium was viewed as a possible candidate for a bailout.

Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund began their third attempt in as many weeks to release emergency aid for Greece on Monday, with policymakers saying a write-down of Greek debt is off the table for now.

"Agreement on the next aid tranche will not trigger any strong movement because it is well expected by the market - I don't think this will bear on the Bund any more than it already has," said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq.

But the strength of expectations left the market primed for a safe-haven rally if leaders disappointed and delayed a decision further.

"Everyone's fairly relaxed they're going to do some sort of a deal and so if they don't the price action could be quite vicious," a trader said.

Longer-term, the clamour for the safety of German Bunds, which has pushed yield to historically low levels, could subside if attempts to set Greece's debt on a sustainable path are deemed credible by the market.

Options under discussion include a lowering of the interest rate on loans to Greece, deferring interest payments and buying back privately-held Greek bonds.

"Anything that could improve the overall situation in Greece could remove part of the risk-off (move) and therefore could slightly weigh on safe-havens, for sure," Jacq said.