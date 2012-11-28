* Little progress achieved on U.S. "fiscal cliff"

* Greek concerns remain, but fast-money booking profits

* German five-year debt auction draws strong demand

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 28 Bunds rose on Wednesday, helped by a strong German debt auction and renewed demand for assets perceived as safe havens due to the threat of an economy-harming fiscal tightening in the United States.

U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday there was little progress in reaching a budget deal to avert $600 billion worth of automatic tax hikes and budget cuts next year. The so-called "fiscal cliff" could send the U.S. into recession and drag the rest of the world with it.

That concern spurred strong demand for five-year German bonds at an auction, despite ultra-low yields.

In a rare occurrence since the euro zone debt crisis kicked in three years ago, high-yielding Italian and Spanish bonds also firmed at the same time, with Italian 10-year yields hitting their lowest since June 2011 at 4.679 percent.

A weaker euro currency and European stocks suggested investors in the main global markets were generally cautious about the outlook for the United States and the euro zone.

In the less liquid peripheral debt markets, pricing was driven mainly by so-called "fast-money" - the hedge funds - booking profits on previous selling positions following a deal to give Greece more aid money and keep it afloat.

"The auction in Germany was very strong and that supported Bund yields with the catalyst being U.S. concerns," one trader said. "In places like Spain, on the other hand, you have fast-money closing short positions on the Greek news, but generally those markets are very quiet, no big flows going on."

Bund futures were last 43 ticks higher at 142.66, while 10-year cash yields were 3.8 basis points lower at 1.394 percent. Equivalent Spanish yields dropped 10 basis points to one-month lows of 5.44 percent, leading the way for other falling euro zone yields.

With few exceptions, most trading sessions in recent years have seen top-rated euro zone debt moving in the opposite way the peripheral bonds were going. On Wednesday, each euro zone country's benchmark yields fell.

MUTED REACTION TO GREECE

German bonds weakened only slightly on Tuesday on the back of the Greek deal as markets cheered the escape from an imminent default but remained concerned that Athens' finances were still not back on a sustainable path.

There was little detail about a planned debt buy-back and it was unclear whether enough investors could be convinced to participate to make the operation efficient in reducing Greece's overall debt.

"Investors remain sceptical of the whole thing and I don't think it answers many questions about the sustainability of debt dynamics," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Investec.

"I'm not entirely sure that ultimately the scale of buy-backs will be sufficient to have any meaning," he said. Greece will be a "drag on sentiment" for years to come, he added.

The strong result of the German auction, in which investors bid 1.9 times the amount allotted, above the 1.5 times at the last sale, also suggested lingering wariness on Greece.

Germany has raised over 98 percent of its targeted 184 billion euros for 2012, with a final bond sale due next week.