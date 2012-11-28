* Deal on Greece reduces perception of systemic risk

* Spanish yields fall to lowest in more than a month

* Italian yields at lowest since Feb 2011

* German five-year debt auction draws strong demand

* Little progress on U.S. "fiscal cliff" underpins safety bid

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 28 Bunds rallied on Wednesday as U.S. fiscal worries supported a German auction and riskier euro zone debt also rose in the wake of a Greek aid deal, pushing 10-year Italian yields to their lowest since February 2011.

The absence of progress in Washington in talks to avert $600 billion worth of automatic tax hikes and budget cuts next year lifted safe-haven government bonds in the United States and Germany and assured a strong sale of five-year German debt.

The so-called "fiscal cliff" could send the United States into recession and drag the rest of the world with it.

In the less liquid peripheral debt markets, pricing was driven mainly by so-called "fast-money" - hedge funds - unwinding previous selling positions following a deal to give Greece more aid money and keep it afloat, traders said. "Markets are probably connecting Greece with some systemic risks and the fact that we are keeping Greece inside the euro area is supportive for all European countries," Cy ril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis said.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell 14 basis points to 4.59 percent - the lowest since February 2011. Equivalent Spanish borrowing costs dropped 20 basis points to 5.34 percent, the lowest in more than a month.

International lenders - euro zone countries, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund - agreed early on Tuesday on a debt reduction plan for Athens that would bring Greek debt down to 110 percent of GDP in 2022, from almost 190 percent expected for next year.

GERMAN APPETITE

Investors bought 2.51 billion euros of five-year German debt on Wednesday at an auction that drew strong demand as a lack of progress in U.S. budget talks lifted appetite for safe-haven assets.

The auction drew bids for 1.9 times the amount allotted, above the 1.5 times at the last sale on Nov. 7, and above an average of 1.7 times for the three previous sales of the bond.

"The auction in Germany was very strong and that supported Bund yields with the catalyst being U.S. concerns," one trader said. "In places like Spain, on the other hand, you have fast-money closing short positions on the Greek news, but generally those markets are very quiet, no big flows going on."

German Bunds saw a settlement close of 142.95, up 72 ticks on the day, pushing 10-year yields down 6 basis points to 1.37 percent. Also in the secondary market, five-year yields were 5.7 bps lower at 0.39 percent.

"Today we had slightly risk-off sentiment because of the U.S. on concern over the fiscal cliff and that certainly helped demand," Artis Frankovics, rate strategist at Nomura said.

French borrowing costs over 10 years were down 7 basis points at 2.05 percent, holding near record lows. The head of the country's debt management agency told Reuters that France is seeing record buying of its bonds by investors in Asia and the Middle East.

Natixis' Regnat said French bonds was a favourite among debt issued by higher-rated countries.

"We would be sellers of Dutch (bonds) and we would be buyers of French bonds and maybe Austria but French bonds would be (our) choice as they are offering better liquidity and better pick-ups," Regnat said.

Ten-year Dutch yields fell 6 basis points to 1.61 percent.

Among peripherals, "we would be buyers of very short-dated Italian or Spanish bonds, but in very small sizes, and (we would be) sellers of Irish bonds, which are really expensive and which are currently trading through Italy."

Investors currently demand a slightly greater premium to hold 10-year Italian debt than the Irish equivalent. Ten-year Irish bonds last yielded 4.53 percent.