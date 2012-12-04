LONDON Dec 4 German Bund futures rose on
Tuesday on concerns that U.S. budget talks were heading for a
deadlock that could trigger recession-inducing fiscal tightening
in the world's biggest economy.
The White House dismissed proposals by Republicans for steep
spending cuts, heightening fears that U.S. lawmakers will not
reach a deal in time to avert $600 billion in automatic budget
measures coming into effect in early 2013.
"There has been some buying of duration from Asia overnight.
I sense that the fiscal cliff talks are stalling a bit," a
trader said.
German Bund futures were last up 20 ticks on the
day at 142.71, off the session's low of 142.44.