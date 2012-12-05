LONDON Dec 5 Spanish 10-year government bond
yields rose on Wednesday after the country sold 4.25 billion
euros worth of debt at an auction, less than the maximum target.
"A bit disappointing that they didn't manage to raise the
full amount," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick
Stamenkovic said. "That caused a bit of a correction in the
market. But the yields are still down from the previous auction
and demand is still pretty decent out there."
Spanish 10-year yields extended a rise to
stand up 10 basis points on the day at 5.37 percent. German Bund
futures were 12 ticks higher on the day at 142.86,
having fallen as low as 142.54 earlier in the session.