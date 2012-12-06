LONDON Dec 6 Italian and Spanish government
bond yields rose on Thursday as investors continued to reduce
their holdings of peripheral debt after a Spanish debt auction
in the previous session saw weaker-than-expected demand.
"Our feeling is that both have come a long way and there's a
few short-term profit takers, and also volumes have
substantially reduced and any selling is having an aggravated
effect on the market," a trader said, adding he had not seen any
large-scale selling in either country.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose
13 basis points on the day to 4.59 percent, while equivalent
Spanish bonds yielded 5.53 percent, 10 basis
points more than in the previous session.