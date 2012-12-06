LONDON Dec 6 German Bund futures rose on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said policymakers discussed a potential cut into negative territory in the bank's overnight deposit rate.

Draghi did not elaborate further on the matter but the comments also pushed the euro to a session low of 80.95 pence against the British pound from 81.10 pence.

The Bund future rose as much as 39 ticks on the day to a session high of 145.49, driving 10-year German yields to 1.31 percent, their lowest since Aug. 31.

Overnight Eonia forward rates fell across the 2013 strip, with the July Eonia rate turning negative. Euribor futures rose slightly.