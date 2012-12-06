LONDON Dec 6 German Bund futures rose on
Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
policymakers discussed a potential cut into negative territory
in the bank's overnight deposit rate.
Draghi did not elaborate further on the matter but the
comments also pushed the euro to a session low of 80.95 pence
against the British pound from 81.10 pence.
The Bund future rose as much as 39 ticks on the day
to a session high of 145.49, driving 10-year German yields
to 1.31 percent, their lowest since Aug. 31.
Overnight Eonia forward rates fell across the
2013 strip, with the July Eonia rate turning negative. Euribor
futures rose slightly.