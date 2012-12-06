(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON Dec 6 German Bund futures rose on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said policymakers discussed a potential cut into negative territory in the bank's overnight deposit rate.

Draghi did not elaborate further on the matter but the comments also pushed the euro to a session low of 80.95 pence against the British pound from 81.10 pence.

The Bund future rose as much as 39 ticks on the day to a session high of 145.49, driving 10-year German yields to 1.31 percent, their lowest since Aug. 31.

Overnight Eonia forward rates fell across the 2013 strip, with the July Eonia rate turning negative. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rose slightly.