* Italian bonds recover early loss as Monti worries ebb
* Political picture to keep Italian bonds choppy
* Unexpectedly upbeat ZEW survey dents demand for Bunds
By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Dec 11 Italian bonds rebounded on
Tuesday from a selloff but political tensions, fueled by Prime
Minister Mario Monti saying he would resign early, were expected
to keep Italy's debt choppy in the coming weeks.
A selloff that started on Monday gradually reversed course
during Tuesday morning to leave Italian yields down on the day
but still above two-year lows reached last week.
Market participants said Monday's sharp rise in 10-year
yields had been, in part, a knee-jerk reaction, adding that
Monti's announcement had only brought forward the well-flagged
risks surrounding an Italian election early next year.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 8.7 basis
points down on the day at 4.73 percent, having earlier touched a
three-week high of 4.95 percent. The yield hit a two-year low of
4.4 percent last week but a return to those levels was seen
unlikely in the near term.
"The moves in Italy today are just volatility. I think there
are still plenty of reasons to be concerned," said Elisabeth
Afseth, analyst at Investec in London.
"While there's definitely pick-up over Bund yields (on
Italian bonds), it might be difficult to justify adding to
positions and buying at these levels when you have a very
uncertain political future there."
Monti, a technocrat who reassured investors Italy was
committed to reform, will resign once the 2013 budget has been
passed, bringing forward an election and focusing attention on
the potential for a drawn-out political tussle that could
undermine Italy's commitment to austerity.
The return to frontline politics of former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, anathema to many investors, also posed a
longer-term risk to stability, analysts said.
But Alessandro Tentori, a strategist at Citigroup said the
prospect of central bank support had made this sell-off into a
buying opportunity, while there was also a view that the next
government would be under heavy pressure to stick to any
austerity plans - meaning markets did not expect Italian policy
to change too much under a new regime.
"You have some sort of political risk which has been priced
in," he said. "Overall, there seems to be a consensus that
whoever will be in power next will be forced, under strong
European pressure, to stick to an austerity agenda."
Italy will sell new three-year debt alongside an existing
2026 bond at an auction on Thursday, planning to raise up to
4.25 billion euros.
GREEK BUYBACK
Greek bonds rallied for a fourth day running as the
country's debt-reducing buyback drew to a close with local banks
expected to have raised their offers to make up for an initial
shortfall in participation.
Ten-year Greek yields fell 48 bps to 13.58
percent.
At the opposite end of the credit spectrum, German Bund
futures fell 19 ticks to 145.41 as an unexpectedly
upbeat survey from the ZEW think tank dented demand for
ultra-safe bonds.
Many traders specialising in "core" government bonds were
sidelined awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting starting later in the day.
A Reuters poll showed the Fed is expected to announce that
it will extend its asset purchase scheme and commit to buy $45
billion of U.S. debt per month, helping to keep yields low on
closely-correlated German Bunds.
"The market will be severely disappointed if we don't get
fresh purchases now. You'd feel that outcome is in the price.
There's now more risk that they don't do anything and we get
disappointment," a trader said.
"Bunds will be sensitive to that, particularly given the
rally we've had back to the low end of the yield range."