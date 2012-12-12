* Bunds dip as Fed expected to continue monetary easing
* Greek buy-back result seen acceptable
* Italian bonds continue to recover after Monday sell-off
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 12 German government bond prices
dipped on Wednesday as investors anticipated more Federal
Reserve stimulus and on hopes that U.S. lawmakers were getting
closer to reaching a budget deal.
An acceptable result in Greece's debt buy-back operation and
calmer Italian debt markets as they reassess Prime Minister
Mario Monti's decision to step down earlier than expected also
weighed on German debt.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce a fresh
round of bond buying on Wednesday as part of its efforts to
support a fragile economic recovery threatened by political
wrangling over the government's budget.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce it
will replace its expiring Operation Twist programme with a fresh
$45 billion per month of bond buying that will further expand
the U.S. central bank's $2.8 trillion balance sheet. It will
also commit to keep buying $40 billion per month in
mortgage-backed securities, as announced in September.
Traders say that if the Fed delivers on the expectations, a
rally that has taken European shares to 18-month highs could
continue. That in turn could weigh on safe-haven assets outside
the United States, such as Bunds.
"The Fed dominates the landscape. Markets will be
disappointed if (no more stimulus is announced), they are
waiting for somewhere between $40 billion and $50 billion of
monthly buyings," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 22 ticks lower on the day at
145.19.
But monetary stimulus may not be enough to sustain U.S.
economic growth if lawmakers cannot reach a budget deal to avert
$600 billion of automatic fiscal tightening measures due to come
into effect early next year.
President Barack Obama and U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner spoke by phone on Tuesday to exchange new
proposals, in what investors saw as a sign of progress in
efforts to avoid the fiscal cliff.
"It is a very fluid situation, but I think the pendulum has
swung to being a little bit more positive this week," the same
trader said.
LESS WORRIED ABOUT EUROPE
In Greece, a buy-back scheme key to the disbursement of
future aid tranches to Athens left international lenders with a
450 million euro hole in their plan to cut the country's debt to
a more manageable level.
But analysts were confident that Greece would still get the
funds it needs to stay afloat.
"That's small, really," Rabobank market economist Elwin de
Groot said. "It's too narrow a gap to be a big problem. There's
too much capital already invested in the exercise (of bailing
Greece out)."
Greek bonds continued to rally as holders expect to be paid
in full now that the amount of debt owned by private investors
is too small for a restructuring of those bonds to make a
significant difference in terms of debt sustainability.
The yield on the February 2023 bond fell 78
basis points to 12.8 percent.
Italian bonds recovered a large chunk of their Monday losses
triggered by Monti's announcement. Ten-year yields
fell 5 bps on the day to 4.69 percent, versus last week's close
of 4.52 percent and this week's high of 4.95 percent.
Markets reacted negatively to Monti's earlier-than-expected
departure as most investors believed the technocrat was the best
placed person to reform Italy and bring down its huge debt
levels. The re-emergence of his flamboyant predecessor Silvio
Berlusconi - a pariah for markets - before next year's elections
also played a role in the sell-off.
Investors are now reassessing the situation.
"The resignation is an eye-popping measure, but now the
elections are being brought forward by six weeks. That's not a
big deal," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.
"The polls talk about a big advantage for the centre-left
party ... while Mr. Berlusconi's party is on the losing side."