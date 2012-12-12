* Italy rebound wipes out another chunk of Monday's selloff
* Rising risk appetite nudges Bunds lower, Fed easing weighs
* Greece completes debt buyback but rally bottoms out
By William James
LONDON, Dec 12 Italian bonds rallied for a
second successive day on Wednesday, erasing much of the selloff
seen earlier this week, as investors faced up to the prospect of
early elections and a new government.
The more risk-hungry tone, aided by the completion of
Greece's debt buyback, weighed on German Bunds. Expectation that
the U.S. Federal Reserve would unveil a new stimulus plan later
in the day added to the pressure on the euro zone's least risky
bonds.
Italian 10-year yields dropped 9 basis points
to 4.65 percent, taking back another chunk of the rise seen on
Monday in the wake of technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti's
decision to retire early.
Yields peaked this week at 4.9 percent on Tuesday as markets
fretted that a new government could stray from Monti's reform
agenda, and that former leader Silvio Berlusconi could gain
support by campaigning against austerity.
Elections were due in Italy in April anyway so Monti's
decision to resign has only brought forward the vote, and the
potential risks for the markets, by a few weeks.
"The idea of Monti resigning shouldn't be enough to hit
Italy with a stick, not on a sustained basis," said Orlando
Green, strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
"If you get a situation when Berlusconi is starting to
gather momentum or he's getting involved in a potential
coalition, that's a more of a source of concern."
The rally in Italian debt also benefited Spanish bonds.
Ten-year yields were 11 bps lower on the day at
5.39 percent.
The momentum of that move was expected to stall early on
Wednesday before debt sales by both countries, although neither
was expected to suffer a shortfall of demand.
"There's no real fear that these auctions can't be absorbed.
It's a question of the degree of appetite, not whether they can
raise the funds," Green said.
BUYBACK SUCCESS
Greek bond yields were also lower on the day after the
country completed a debt-reducing buyback operation that was
hailed as a success by international lenders and paved the way
for Athens to receive much-needed aid funding.
"That is supportive for the whole euro area," ING rate
strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
Ten-year yields were 33 bps lower at 13.25
percent, albeit well off their best levels of the day around
12.57 percent.
"The market got a bit carried away and Greece ended up a bit
overvalued, that's why yields have come back," a trader said.
German Bund futures settled 15 ticks lower on the
day at 145.41 with traders positioning for the possibility of a
fresh fall if the U.S. Federal Reserve announces fresh stimulus
measures later in the day.
A Reuters poll of economists showed the Fed was expected to
announce a bond buying plan worth $45 billion per month as the
central bank attempts to stimulate a fragile economic recovery.
Traders said that if the Fed does that, a rally that has
taken European shares to 18-month highs could continue. That in
turn could weigh on safe-haven assets outside the United States,
such as Bunds.