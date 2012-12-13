BRIEF-Teck reports redemption of $214 mln principal amount of notes
* Teck announces redemption of us$214 million principal amount of notes
LONDON Dec 13 Bund futures gradually reversed gains on Thursday after data showed U.S. claims for unemployment benefits were lower than expected last week, denting appetite for safe-haven assets.
Bund futures were last 30 ticks lower on day at 144.96, having traded as high as 145.54 earlier in the session.
Bunds were "following (U.S.) Treasuries lower ... going through the motions in pretty low volumes," one trader said.
* Royal Gold expands revolving credit facility and pays down another $50 million of debt