* Bunds choppy, impact of U.S. QE uncertain
* Spanish yields rise after debt sale
* Spanish auction gets high level of bids but poor pricing
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 13 German Bund futures sea-sawed on
Thursday, ending the session lower after U.S. jobs data even as
a mixed Spanish bond auction led to a rise in its borrowing
costs in the secondary market.
Trade was choppy in thin, year-end liquidity and one day
after the Federal Reserve announced its latest bond-buying
programme.
Analysts said that by linking monetary policy explicitly to
economic conditions, the Fed had made the monetary outlook less
clear and the market more vulnerable to price swings.
Madrid sold a modest 2 billion euros of three- and five-
year paper and a longer-dated bond due in 2040, attracting a
high level of bids, but the wide range of accepted offers hinted
at weaker-than-expected demand.
"At face value it shows that it's becoming trickier for
Spain to refinance their debt, but it's not straightforward to
draw any conclusions from this auction given that its just a
week or so before Christmas and liquidity is thin," said Michael
Leister, senior rate strategist at Commerzbank in London.
"The first auction of next year is going to be really
important as a signal."
Spanish 10-year yields were up 2 basis points
on the day at 5.42 percent, having stood at around 5.36 before
the auction results came out. Spain's borrowing costs have
fallen sharply on the European Central Bank's pledge to help
struggling euro zone sovereigns, but Spain has yet to ask for
aid - a prerequisite for central bank support.
German Bund yields, which throughout the three-year old
crisis have moved in the opposite direction to those of the euro
zone periphery, also rose.
German Bund futures settled down 20 ticks at
145.06, reversing earlier gains and having opened in negative
territory.
The move mirrored that of U.S. Treasuries, after data
showing a sharp fall in U.S. jobless claims last week dented
appetite for safe-haven assets.
On Wednesday, the Fed took the unprecedented step of saying
it would keep interest rates near zero until the jobless rate
falls to 6.5 percent, well below its current level, so long as
inflation is contained.
The U.S. central bank previously said it expected to hold
rates near zero until at least mid-2015.
ITALY TENSIONS LINGER
In another bond sale, Italy's cost of borrowing over three
years fell to the lowest since late 2010, as the ECB's pledge
offset volatility in the secondary market after Prime Minister
Mario Monti's announcement at the weekend of his plan to step
down early.
Monti's decision, which brings forward an expected election
by a few weeks to February, caused a spike in Italian yields on
Monday, but since then 10-year yields have come
almost all the way back. They were last 1.4 bps lower on the day
at 4.65 percent.
"They've done okay (at the auction) but you would be foolish
or complacent to think everything is hunky-dory because the
Italian election will be more in focus in 2013," said Alan
McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin.
Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo,
agreed that Italian politics would continue to influence trade
until the vote.
"My expectation is that Spain will perform better than Italy
in the next few weeks, specifically because of the uncertain,
volatile political conditions," he added.