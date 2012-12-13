* Bunds choppy, impact of U.S. QE uncertain * Spanish yields rise after debt sale * Spanish auction gets high level of bids but poor pricing By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia LONDON, Dec 13 German Bund futures sea-sawed on Thursday, ending the session lower after U.S. jobs data even as a mixed Spanish bond auction led to a rise in its borrowing costs in the secondary market. Trade was choppy in thin, year-end liquidity and one day after the Federal Reserve announced its latest bond-buying programme. Analysts said that by linking monetary policy explicitly to economic conditions, the Fed had made the monetary outlook less clear and the market more vulnerable to price swings. Madrid sold a modest 2 billion euros of three- and five- year paper and a longer-dated bond due in 2040, attracting a high level of bids, but the wide range of accepted offers hinted at weaker-than-expected demand. "At face value it shows that it's becoming trickier for Spain to refinance their debt, but it's not straightforward to draw any conclusions from this auction given that its just a week or so before Christmas and liquidity is thin," said Michael Leister, senior rate strategist at Commerzbank in London. "The first auction of next year is going to be really important as a signal." Spanish 10-year yields were up 2 basis points on the day at 5.42 percent, having stood at around 5.36 before the auction results came out. Spain's borrowing costs have fallen sharply on the European Central Bank's pledge to help struggling euro zone sovereigns, but Spain has yet to ask for aid - a prerequisite for central bank support. German Bund yields, which throughout the three-year old crisis have moved in the opposite direction to those of the euro zone periphery, also rose. German Bund futures settled down 20 ticks at 145.06, reversing earlier gains and having opened in negative territory. The move mirrored that of U.S. Treasuries, after data showing a sharp fall in U.S. jobless claims last week dented appetite for safe-haven assets. On Wednesday, the Fed took the unprecedented step of saying it would keep interest rates near zero until the jobless rate falls to 6.5 percent, well below its current level, so long as inflation is contained. The U.S. central bank previously said it expected to hold rates near zero until at least mid-2015. ITALY TENSIONS LINGER In another bond sale, Italy's cost of borrowing over three years fell to the lowest since late 2010, as the ECB's pledge offset volatility in the secondary market after Prime Minister Mario Monti's announcement at the weekend of his plan to step down early. Monti's decision, which brings forward an expected election by a few weeks to February, caused a spike in Italian yields on Monday, but since then 10-year yields have come almost all the way back. They were last 1.4 bps lower on the day at 4.65 percent. "They've done okay (at the auction) but you would be foolish or complacent to think everything is hunky-dory because the Italian election will be more in focus in 2013," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin. Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo, agreed that Italian politics would continue to influence trade until the vote. "My expectation is that Spain will perform better than Italy in the next few weeks, specifically because of the uncertain, volatile political conditions," he added.