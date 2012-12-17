LONDON Dec 17 German Bunds opened slightly
lower on Monday as riskier assets were supported by some
progress towards averting a U.S. fiscal crisis and expectations
for more monetary stimulus in Japan after elections.
The first palpable sign of progress in talks between U.S.
lawmakers to avoid automatic, large-scale fiscal tightening next
year came on Sunday, when Republican House Speaker John Boehner
offered to accept a tax increase for the wealthiest Americans.
The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan's landslide victory
increased expectations of more monetary easing in the world's
third-largest economy. The vote gave the LDP and its small ally
a two-thirds majority in the lower house.
"The impressive LDP win in Japan and reported tentative
progress in the fiscal cliff debate look set to support the risk
attitude initially," said Commerzbank strategists in a note.
Bund futures were last 10 ticks lower at 144.83.