LONDON Dec 19 Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields fell below 7 percent on Wednesday for the first time in a European trading session since February 2011 as lower-rated bonds more broadly benefited from improved sentiment towards riskier assets.

Ten-year Portuguese yields fell as low as 6.995 percent, down 3.9 basis points on the day. They briefly dipped below the 7 percent level in after-hour trading on Tuesday.