* Bunds rebound after last week's big sell-off
* Further falls seen likely on improved U.S. outlook
* Euro zone data, ECB may be next market movers
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 7 German Bunds edged up on Monday,
with a plunge to one-month lows last week prompting investors to
buy back the cheapened paper, although further falls were
expected after a raft of forecast-beating U.S. data.
Figures on Friday showing the U.S. services sector grew in
December at its fastest pace in 10 months, and a slightly better
than expected jobs report, added momentum to a sell-off in
German debt last week sparked by a last-minute budget deal to
avert a U.S. fiscal crisis.
Bund futures fell by almost three points last week
to their lowest in a month at 142.52. On Monday, at the start of
the first full week of trading of 2013, they were 28 ticks
higher at 143.03.
"We had a decent sell-off last week across fixed income
markets and we're now entering a period of consolidation, but
the momentum still seems to be with the bears after what we've
seen in the U.S.," one trader said, referring to investors who
expect Bunds to fall further.
The rebound may also reflect caution before a spate of euro
zone data and a European Central Bank rate-setting meeting later
this week, at which the bank is seen holding fire and may back
away from the easing signals sent last month.
This week's euro zone releases include unemployment, retail
sales and some business sentiment indicators.
"A lot of the sell-off was led by the United States last
week. To see further falls in Bunds you need some positive news
in the euro zone as well," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor said.
"The ECB could be relatively neutral, not changing the
deposit rate nor the refi rate and not doing anything else
that's special."
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said despite the
bounce, the "market can pull back further to test the Oct. 18
low at 141.14." He suggested a 141.20 target on Bunds, with
stops placed at 143.80, just above the 38 percent retracement of
last week's sell-off.
Ten-year German cash yields were 2.2 basis
points lower on the day at 1.523 percent. Significantly, they
broke above 1.46 percent last week -- a level they repeatedly
failed to break in November and December -- signalling yields
were likely to rise further.
Other euro zone bond yields were steady to slightly higher.