* Bunds rebound after last week's big sell-off
* Further falls seen likely on improved U.S. outlook
* Euro zone data, ECB may be next market movers
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 7 Investors snapped up German Bunds
on Monday, after the euro zone's lowest-risk debt tumbled to
one-month lows last week, even though fresh falls were expected
on a cautiously upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy.
Bunds clawed back some ground against higher-yielding
Spanish and Italian bonds, which had benefited from a rally in
riskier assets after U.S. politicians reached a last-minute deal
to avert a fiscal crisis in the world's largest economy.
Figures on Friday showing the U.S. services sector grew in
December at its fastest pace in 10 months and concerns that the
Federal Reserve could end its bond purchases earlier than many
initially thought spurred the sell-off in Bunds last week.
Bund futures fell by almost three points last week
to their lowest in a month at 142.52. On Monday, at the start of
the first full week of trading of 2013, they rebounded by 31
ticks to settle at 143.06.
"They're cheap so you have to buy them while you can. The
sell-off last week was very heavy ... and then there have been
quite a few recommendations to buy them around the 1.50 (percent
yield) level," a trader said.
Analysts saw more setbacks for Bunds in the near term as an
improved U.S. outlook and relative calm in the euro zone provide
a favourable environment for yield hunting.
"There's an overall tendency to say goodbye to safe-haven
assets and pick up yield somewhere. If you just keep on holding
your safe-haven assets you will somehow bleed to death," said DZ
Bank rate strategist Christian Lenk.
"Even if you don't see very positive news in the next few
weeks I could well imagine we will see lower levels in the Bund
and a return to yield levels where we've seen resistance in the
past ... the 1.60-1.70 percent area is crucial."
Risks to that scenario stemmed from a potentially bitter
Italian election campaign and knife-edge debates about lifting
the U.S. debt ceiling, he said.
Cash German 10-year yields were last 3 basis points lower on
the day at 1.52 percent. Significantly, they broke above 1.46
percent last week - a level they repeatedly failed to break in
November and December - signalling yields were likely to rise
further.
CAUTION
The slight rebound may also reflect caution before a spate
of euro zone data, debt sales, and a European Central Bank
policy meeting later this week, at which the bank is seen
holding fire and may back away from the easing signals sent last
month.
This week's euro zone releases include unemployment, retail
sales and some business sentiment indicators.
"Some of the data has been, on the margins, better in Europe
and therefore the urgency for the ECB (to cut rates) is not
there," said RBS strategist Harvinder Sian.
"Nevertheless the economy still remains very weak and in
that context the market will over the course of the quarter look
at the rate cut debate, and that does anchor yields in the short
term."
Among peripheral euro zone bonds, Italian 10-year bond
yields rose 8 bps to 4.35 percent with equivalent
Spanish yields up 5.5 bps to 5.12 percent as
traders pushed for lower prices before debt sales later in the
week.
The main focus will be on Spain's auction of 4-5 billion
euros worth of bonds on Thursday. That will start the most
challenging funding programme in the bloc this year, which could
push Madrid into requesting a bailout soon though Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy has so far given little sign that he is willing to
do that.
Barclays strategists saw a 60 percent probability that Spain
would seek precautionary aid and maintained their recommendation
of buying shorter-dated Spanish bonds.