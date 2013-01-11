LONDON Jan 11 Bund futures pared losses on
Friday, with traders saying some in the market were unwinding
selling positions put on after the European Central Bank sounded
more optimistic than expected on the euro zone's prospects.
German Bund futures were down 4 ticks on the day at
142.66, having fallen as far as 142.21 earlier - its lowest
since early December.
"People are taking off some of the shorts. The sell-off
looked a bit overdone," one trader said. "There's not a huge
deal going on (in terms of volumes), 142.67 looks like a
resistance level, if we break above that (in a sustained
way)then we're going to target 143.00."
The move came right before the results of a Italian debt
sale.