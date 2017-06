LONDON Jan 11 German Bund futures fell in choppy trade on Friday, with traders blaming thin volumes for increased volatility around one-month lows.

Bund futures were 26 ticks lower at 142.44, having traded in a 142.21-142.78 range throughout the session. The 142.21 level is the lowest since early December.

"There's very low volumes going through today and there's been a little of risk-on flow," one trader said.