* Italy follows Spain's successful start to 2013 funding
* Italy yields at lowest in over 2 years
* Bunds hit six-week lows after Italian sale
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 11 Italian bond yields fell to their
lowest in more than two years and safe-haven Bunds plunged on
Friday as Italy followed Spain with a strong start to the 2013
fund raising programme.
Taking advantage of the European Central Bank's more upbeat
economic outlook for the euro zone, Italy sold 5 billion euros
worth of debt in an auction in which three-year yields fell
below 2 percent for the first time since March 2010.
The strong result follows Spain's above-target debt sale on
Thursday and adds momentum to an aggressive six-month rally
sparked by the ECB's plans to resume bond purchases in countries
that apply for conditional aid from their euro zone partners.
"The underlying tone is constructive and supply was a
successful event overall so this leads to another leg in the
rally," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.
Italian 10-year yields fell to as low as 4.09
percent in secondary markets, the lowest since Nov. 2010. The
level was 8 basis points lower on the day and some 270 bps below
levels seen six months ago.
There were similar rallies in shorter-dated Italian bonds as
well, with the 2-year yield hitting the lowest
since April 2010 at 1.33 percent.
Some strategists warned that room for a further fall in
yields was limited, especially as Italy faced elections in
February and there was uncertainty about the future strength of
reforms aimed at bringing down a 2 trillion euro debt mountain.
"We're not so far from levels where at some point investors
will try to re-evaluate the risk/reward of having exposure to
Italy," said Alessandro Giansanti, a rate strategist at ING.
HARD TO RESIST
Spanish 10-year yields were slightly lower as
well, having posted their second biggest daily fall in nearly
three months on Thursday after a strong auction which some
strategists said eased pressure on Madrid to seek a bailout in
the next few months.
But it is the yields, rather than economic fundamentals,
attracting investors. Without peripheral bonds in their
portfolio they would struggle to match performance indices so
they are ignoring major economic weaknesses such as high
unemployment and a weak housing market.
Some were, however, starting to have doubts about the
efficacy of adding to their exposure to Spain.
"Coming into the new year, investors have looked at the
yields available in other so-called risky assets and concluded
that if Spain is guaranteed by the ECB then Spanish bonds are a
very attractive relative investment," Martin Harvey, fund
manager at Threadneedle Investments.
"Investors are willing to put the fundamental
vulnerabilities aside for now - at this point we are not," said
Harvey, whose firm manages 96 billion euros in assets.
Threadneedle's European bond funds are benchmarked against
the Merrill Lynch pan-European large cap index. Spanish bonds
make up 5 percent of the index and the funds were underweight
the index meaning only 2 percent of their holding is in Spanish
government bonds and all short-dated.
Low-risk German Bund futures sank to six-week lows
of 142.05, having fallen by almost four full points this year.
The first knock in 2013 came from the U.S., which averted an
economy-crippling fiscal crisis. The second knock came from the
ECB, which gave a cautiously optimistic view on the economy
after its meeting on Thursday, dampening rate cut expectations.
"This sell-off in Bunds and the sell-off in Italy are very
much linked. People are re-adjusting to the idea that the ECB
are unlikely to move and the era of zero rates is probably
getting nearer to the end," one trader said.