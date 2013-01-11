* Italy follows Spain's successful start to 2013 funding * Italy yields at lowest in over 2 years * Bunds hit six-week lows after Italian sale By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, Jan 11 Italian bond yields fell to their lowest in more than two years and safe-haven Bunds plunged on Friday as Italy followed Spain with a strong start to the 2013 fund raising programme. Taking advantage of the European Central Bank's more upbeat economic outlook for the euro zone, Italy sold 5 billion euros worth of debt in an auction in which three-year yields fell below 2 percent for the first time since March 2010. The strong result follows Spain's above-target debt sale on Thursday and adds momentum to an aggressive six-month rally sparked by the ECB's plans to resume bond purchases in countries that apply for conditional aid from their euro zone partners. "The underlying tone is constructive and supply was a successful event overall so this leads to another leg in the rally," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz. Italian 10-year yields fell to as low as 4.09 percent in secondary markets, the lowest since Nov. 2010. The level was 8 basis points lower on the day and some 270 bps below levels seen six months ago. There were similar rallies in shorter-dated Italian bonds as well, with the 2-year yield hitting the lowest since April 2010 at 1.33 percent. Some strategists warned that room for a further fall in yields was limited, especially as Italy faced elections in February and there was uncertainty about the future strength of reforms aimed at bringing down a 2 trillion euro debt mountain. "We're not so far from levels where at some point investors will try to re-evaluate the risk/reward of having exposure to Italy," said Alessandro Giansanti, a rate strategist at ING. HARD TO RESIST Spanish 10-year yields were slightly lower as well, having posted their second biggest daily fall in nearly three months on Thursday after a strong auction which some strategists said eased pressure on Madrid to seek a bailout in the next few months. But it is the yields, rather than economic fundamentals, attracting investors. Without peripheral bonds in their portfolio they would struggle to match performance indices so they are ignoring major economic weaknesses such as high unemployment and a weak housing market. Some were, however, starting to have doubts about the efficacy of adding to their exposure to Spain. "Coming into the new year, investors have looked at the yields available in other so-called risky assets and concluded that if Spain is guaranteed by the ECB then Spanish bonds are a very attractive relative investment," Martin Harvey, fund manager at Threadneedle Investments. "Investors are willing to put the fundamental vulnerabilities aside for now - at this point we are not," said Harvey, whose firm manages 96 billion euros in assets. Threadneedle's European bond funds are benchmarked against the Merrill Lynch pan-European large cap index. Spanish bonds make up 5 percent of the index and the funds were underweight the index meaning only 2 percent of their holding is in Spanish government bonds and all short-dated. Low-risk German Bund futures sank to six-week lows of 142.05, having fallen by almost four full points this year. The first knock in 2013 came from the U.S., which averted an economy-crippling fiscal crisis. The second knock came from the ECB, which gave a cautiously optimistic view on the economy after its meeting on Thursday, dampening rate cut expectations. "This sell-off in Bunds and the sell-off in Italy are very much linked. People are re-adjusting to the idea that the ECB are unlikely to move and the era of zero rates is probably getting nearer to the end," one trader said.