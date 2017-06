LONDON Feb 8 Spanish government bond yields fell on Friday with traders citing some buying by domestic investors mainly in shorter-dated maturities cheapened after a sell-off this week.

"We have seen a little bit of buying...a bit of repositioning," a trader said.

Spanish two-year yields were last 10 basis points down on the day at 2.72 percent with 10-year bonds yielding 5.33 percent, down 9 bps.