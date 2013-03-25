LONDON, March 25 German Bund futures fell on
Monday as Cyprus averted a financial meltdown by clinching a
last-ditch deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro
bailout.
Cyprus agreed with the European Union, the European Central
Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Monday on a plan
that will shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy
losses on uninsured depositors.
German Bund futures fell 31 ticks to 144.06.
"No one really wants to be seen as dropping a country out of
the euro zone. That's the signal from this deal," Elwin de
Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said.
"Even though everybody is still in search for the details,
that's the key point for now."