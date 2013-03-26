* Euro zone government bond markets stable

* ECB says Cyprus not model for future bailouts

* Investors still concerned Cyprus may become a template

By Marius Zaharia and William James

LONDON, March 26 Euro zone government bonds stabilised on Tuesday after top policymakers sought to quell concerns that the Cypriot bailout deal may become a "template" for larger states that might need financial help.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers said on Monday the deal, which wiped out some senior bank bondholders and will impose big losses on large depositors, was a new model for resolving the region's banking problems.

He later appeared to backtrack, saying Cyprus was a specific case with exceptional challenges, a line echoed by the European Central Bank's Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny and Executive Board member Benoit Coeure.

Government bonds across the euro zone were little changed, but the uncertainty was seen weighing on the lower-rated ones going forward.

In Spain, whose weak banking sector made it a particular concern, 10-year bond yields were flat at 4.96 percent, having risen some 10 basis points on Monday. Equivalent Italian yields rose 3 bps to 4.60 percent.

"We're getting mixed signals so the market is hesitating a bit," one trader said. "But it's very likely that from now on it will take more than before to keep people bullish on the peripherals."

Analysts said the market was still adjusting to the idea that investors and savers will be forced to contribute to future bank bailouts - a departure from previous rescues which have been mostly funded by euro zone bodies with shared liability.

That was likely to keep German debt, sought as a shelter from market turbulence, in demand, analysts said. Bund futures were 3 ticks higher at 144.75, keeping close to the near three-week highs of 144.93 reached on Monday.

LONG BANK HOLIDAY

Banks in Cyprus will stay shut until Thursday in a bid to stop savers emptying their accounts after the government agreed painful terms to secure 10 billion euros of bailout cash from international lenders.

The tight links between sovereigns and the financial sector, which buys a large portion of government bonds and is therefore key to state financing, meant there was potential for some spillover to the euro zone's weaker countries.

Investors were watching to see how depositors react when banks in Cyprus re-open on Thursday.

"Investors will be looking for evidence of deposit runs," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole. "(If it happens) the contagion effect will be a concern."

Analysts said the impact on peripheral debt was limited by the market's faith that the ECB will buy the government bonds of states that need help and agree to certain conditions.

The promise to do so, made last July when tensions in the currency bloc were at their height, has helped to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs and prevented subsequent shocks from causing investor panic.

"I think that in coming days risk assessments will improve, and peripheral spreads will tighten slightly," said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq.