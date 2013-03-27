LONDON, March 27 German Bund futures rose to
their highest in almost three weeks on Wednesday as worries over
the potential fallout from the Cyprus bailout deal kept low-risk
assets underpinned before an Italian debt auction.
Cyprus is expected to complete capital control measures on
Wednesday to prevent a run on banks by depositors after the
country agreed a bailout deal that will wipe out some senior
bank bondholders and impose losses on large depositors.
Investors worry that the deal may become a model for solving
other crises in the euro zone, despite reassurance from some
policymakers that it would not, and that depositors at banks in
other countries may fear their savings are in danger too.
Bund futures, an asset investors chase in times of
increased tension, were last 5 ticks higher on the day at
144.87, having risen as high as 144.95 at the start of the
session -- their highest since March 7.
"Ongoing uncertainty about Cyprus is keeping interest in
German government bonds high," analysts at Helaba Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen said in a note.
Italy, marred by political uncertainty after its
inconclusive elections in February, sells up to 7 billion euros
of five- and 10-year bonds later in the day.