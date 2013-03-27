* Cyprus concerns keep Bunds underpinned
* Yields seen falling at 7 bln euro Italian debt auction
* High-yielding bonds in demand despite uncertainty
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 27 German Bund futures rose to
their highest in almost three weeks on Wednesday as uncertainty
over potential fallout from Cyprus' bailout deal underpinned
low-risk assets.
Italian bonds weakened before a debt sale at which demand
will be closely watched to gauge how resilient the country is to
the Cypriot crisis on top of the leadership vacuum that has
followed last month's inconclusive election.
Cyprus is expected to complete capital control measures on
Wednesday to prevent a run on banks by depositors after the
country agreed a rescue deal that will wipe out some senior bank
bondholders and impose losses on large depositors.
Investors are worried that depositors at banks in other
countries may believe their savings are in danger too.
Concerns remain that the Cyprus deal may become a model for
solving other crises in the euro zone, despite reassurance from
policymakers that it will not.
"There's uncertainty about what happened in Cyprus and what
could be the implications for other markets," KBC strategist
Piet Lammens said.
Bund futures, an asset investors chase in times of
increased tension, were 21 ticks higher on the day at 145.03,
having hit 145.05 earlier in the session - their highest since
March 7.
The high on that day, at 145.29, was the next target for the
Bund, analysts at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen said in a
note.
Italy, still in search for a new government after February's
elections produced a hung parliament, sells up to 7 billion
euros of five- and 10-year bonds later in the day.
Ten-year Italian bonds yielded 4.63 percent, 4
basis points more than Tuesday's close, underperforming other
investment grade euro zone bonds as investors made room in their
books for the new supply.
An over 10 basis points rise in 10-year yields this week and
an almost 20 bps increase in the five-year returns are expected
to help the auction go smoothly despite the adverse environment.
Demand for high-yielding assets has held firm in recent
weeks as investors perceive the European Central Bank's so far
untested bond-buying programme as a safety net they could fall
back on in case the euro zone crisis flares up again.
"There are doubts regarding the growth picture and the
Cyprus crisis ... There's a bit of pressure, but yields (at the
auction) are still going to be lower than a month ago,"
UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.
He expected demand to remain firm as the bonds were
relatively attractive in price compared with their neighbours on
the Italian yield curve.
At an auction of 10-year bonds in February, the average
yield was 4.83 percent, while demand as measured by the
bid/cover ratio was 1.65.