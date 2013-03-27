* Cyprus concerns keep Bunds underpinned

* Yields seen falling at 7 bln euro Italian debt auction

* High-yielding bonds in demand despite uncertainty

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 27 German Bund futures rose to their highest in almost three weeks on Wednesday as uncertainty over potential fallout from Cyprus' bailout deal underpinned low-risk assets.

Italian bonds weakened before a debt sale at which demand will be closely watched to gauge how resilient the country is to the Cypriot crisis on top of the leadership vacuum that has followed last month's inconclusive election.

Cyprus is expected to complete capital control measures on Wednesday to prevent a run on banks by depositors after the country agreed a rescue deal that will wipe out some senior bank bondholders and impose losses on large depositors.

Investors are worried that depositors at banks in other countries may believe their savings are in danger too.

Concerns remain that the Cyprus deal may become a model for solving other crises in the euro zone, despite reassurance from policymakers that it will not.

"There's uncertainty about what happened in Cyprus and what could be the implications for other markets," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.

Bund futures, an asset investors chase in times of increased tension, were 21 ticks higher on the day at 145.03, having hit 145.05 earlier in the session - their highest since March 7.

The high on that day, at 145.29, was the next target for the Bund, analysts at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen said in a note.

Italy, still in search for a new government after February's elections produced a hung parliament, sells up to 7 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds later in the day.

Ten-year Italian bonds yielded 4.63 percent, 4 basis points more than Tuesday's close, underperforming other investment grade euro zone bonds as investors made room in their books for the new supply.

An over 10 basis points rise in 10-year yields this week and an almost 20 bps increase in the five-year returns are expected to help the auction go smoothly despite the adverse environment.

Demand for high-yielding assets has held firm in recent weeks as investors perceive the European Central Bank's so far untested bond-buying programme as a safety net they could fall back on in case the euro zone crisis flares up again.

"There are doubts regarding the growth picture and the Cyprus crisis ... There's a bit of pressure, but yields (at the auction) are still going to be lower than a month ago," UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.

He expected demand to remain firm as the bonds were relatively attractive in price compared with their neighbours on the Italian yield curve.

At an auction of 10-year bonds in February, the average yield was 4.83 percent, while demand as measured by the bid/cover ratio was 1.65.