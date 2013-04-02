* Clamour for safety recedes; Bunds dip, periphery rallies
* Lack of Cyprus meltdown spurs trimming of safety hedges
* Long-term worries persist, Italy yields seen rising
By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, April 2 Italian and Spanish bond prices
rose on Tuesday with investors edging away from low-risk assets
as fears of a major financial meltdown emanating from Cyprus
receded.
As part of an international bailout agreed just over a week
ago Cyprus is set to impose losses of around 60 percent on
savers holding more than 100,000 euros.
The deal was the first in euro zone history to make savers
share the burden, but Cyprus' banks reopened in orderly fashion
on Thursday, allaying fears that long queues to withdraw cash
could have sparked a wider bank run across the euro zone.
"There was some fear there could be a bank run but this was
not justified so that's one small reason for this fading of risk
aversion today. There's maybe some relief that the horror
scenario did not become real," said Ralf Umlaf, head of flow
research at Helaba Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen.
Italian 10-year yields, were down 9 basis
points on the day at 4.65 percent while equivalent Spanish
yields were down by the same amount at 4.97
percent.
Nevertheless, analysts expected them to face selling
pressure in the coming days, resuming a steady climb in yields
over the last two weeks with long-term investors still wary that
the Cypriot rescue had set a template for future bailouts while
political uncertainty drags on in Italy.
ITALIAN STRUGGLE
Italian yields have risen 18 bps since March 22, due to its
politicians' struggle to form a government after elections in
February failed to produce a clear winner.
Italy's president acknowledged on Saturday that he had
limited scope to force divided political parties to find a
solution, but ruled out standing down early to make way for new
parliamentary elections.
Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam, said
the impasse could still last some time.
"The market is under-reacting a bit to the negative
political news... it's not something that will be solved in one
or two weeks," he said.
Giansanti recommended using the current calm to take
outright short positions in Italian bonds, also highlighting the
risk that rating agencies could downgrade Italy if the deadlock
dragged on.
Fitch has already downgraded Italy since the elections and
Moody's, which rates the country even lower, at just two notches
above junk, has signalled it is monitoring Italian events.
Spanish yields were also seen resuming their recent climb in
the run up to bond sales due on Thursday. Madrid will seek to
raise up to 4 billion euros in an auction of three-, five- and
eight-year bonds that will draw added attention after sluggish
demand at a similar sale by Italy last week.
The pickup in demand for riskier assets on Tuesday saw
German Bund futures shed 25 ticks to settle at 145.24
as traders closed out positions used to hedge against any
contagion from Cyprus to the region's other struggling states
such as Spain and Italy.
Analysts said the relief was driven by a trimming of
safe-haven bets rather than the start of a full-blown revival in
appetite for risk-taking given the lingering worries about
Cyprus' messy bailout.
That was set to keep investor demand intact at a German sale
on Wednesday of 4 billion euros of five-year bonds.
German 10-year yields were last 2.5 basis
points up on the day at 1.31 percent. Bayerische Landesbank
strategists expect the yields to stay in a 1.25-1.70 percent
range in the next six months until a new Italian government is
in place.
"The parliamentary election in Italy and the crisis in
Cyprus - both of which have been accompanied by unease on the
markets - confirm that uncertainty may palpably weigh on
sentiment for the time being," they said in a note.