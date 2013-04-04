* Spain sells more than planned at bond auction
* Investors expect monetary easing signals from the ECB
* Bunds may dip if ECB maintains status quo
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 4 Spanish bonds rallied on
Thursday after Madrid sold more debt than planned at an auction,
while German Bunds were steady with investors reluctant to place
fresh bets before an ECB meeting.
Spain drew strong demand for its bonds from investors.
Analysts said the backstop provided by the European Central
Bank's as-yet untested bond-buying programme had offset any
worries about a potential fallout from the Cypriot crisis.
Spain was seen especially at risk from contagion from Cyprus
due to its fragile banking system. Nicosia's bailout is the
first to impose losses on bank depositors and many analysts had
feared the move could trigger bank runs across the euro zone.
With no sign that was happening, however, investors jumped
on the relatively high-yields on offer in Spain.
Ten-year Spanish yields fell 8 basis points on
the day to 4.85 percent, some 357 basis points over equivalent
German yields - the euro zone's benchmark.
"The underlying situation has stabilised a bit with the
Cyprus crisis getting better," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive
director of fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.
"There is still room for rallying in Spanish bonds, probably
they could target 330-340 bps in terms of spreads."
Those levels represented the lower end of this year's
roughly 60 bps range for Spanish/German 10-year yield spreads.
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti saw 320 bps as the
lower limit, saying an improvement in Spanish budget and growth
data was needed for the spread to shrink beyond that level.
Worries about Italy, which is still in search of a
government after an election in February resulted in political
deadlock, may also cap gains for Spanish bonds, analysts said.
ECB MEETING
With the Spanish auction out of the way, attention shifted
towards the ECB meeting.
Analysts say markets are positioned for the ECB to keep its
key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.75 percent but
that it potentially offer hints that future monetary policy
easing might be on the cards.
The euro zone economic decline continued in March, PMI
surveys showed on Thursday, with analysts saying the data was
supporting the case for further monetary easing.
Investors will scrutinise any comments ECB President Mario
Draghi makes during the post-meeting news conference about his
expectations for how the economy will fare later in the year.
"If he still signals that in the second half he expects a
small recovery, Bunds will sell off," said Emile Cardon, market
economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.
He added, though, that such a reaction may be limited and
shortlived given that Bunds are seen as a safe haven and with
investors still worried about the potential ramifications of
Cypriot's tough bailout and political uncertainty in Italy.
Bund futures were last 2 ticks lower on the day at
145.50, while cash 10-year German yields were flat
at 1.28 percent. Cardon said he saw a near-term range of
1.20-1.40 percent for Bund yields, but added they were more
likely to fall from current levels than rise.