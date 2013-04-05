* French, Austrian, Dutch and Belgian yields hit record lows
* Talk of Japanese investors switching into euro zone bonds
* German Bund futures hit 9-month highs on weak U.S. jobs
data
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 5 Yields on the debt of a slew of
euro zone countries hit record lows on Friday, on speculation
Japanese investors may be switching out of Japanese debt in
search of higher returns in the currency bloc.
Austrian, Belgian and French 10-year yields all fell to new
lows after the Bank of Japan unveiled aggressive economic
stimulus on Thursday.
Euro zone bonds offering a premium over benchmark issuer
Germany were in demand as weak U.S. jobs data and suggestions
from the European Central Bank on Thursday it could cut interest
rates drove German borrowing costs to nine-month lows.
Analysts expected these trends to extend into next week.
"It seems Japanese investors are making these moves into
euro zone semi-core not only because JGB yields are lower and
the curve has flattened a lot but also because this new policy
could cause further yen weakness. So investors are willing to
invest abroad without currency hedging," said Vincent Chaigneau,
head of rate strategy at Societe Generale.
Ten- and 30-year debt led the rally as investors favoured
longer-dated euro zone bonds after the BOJ said it would double
its holdings of long-term government bonds as part of a plan
that would see it inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less
than two years.
Austrian 10-year yields hit a record low of
1.477 percent, Belgian yields plumbed a historic
trough of 1.93 percent and the French equivalent
was at a new low of 1.72 percent.
"The extent of the rally and the way that 30s have
abnormally kept up with the move is very indicative of flows
driving it," Andy Chaytor, strategist at Nomura said. "You don't
normally get those kind of moves just on a marking basis."
Lower-rated bonds also benefited from the hunt for higher
returns, with 10-year Spanish borrowing costs
falling 17 basis points to 4.76 percent and Italian yields
20 bps lower at 4.38 percent.
GROWTH FOCUS
Some analysts, however, said renewed concerns about the U.S.
growth outlook after Friday's weak non-farm payrolls report and
softer data this week could refocus investors on anaemic growth
in the euro zone, tempering demand for peripheral debt.
German Bund futures hit 146.54, their highest since June
2012, after the U.S. data showed 88,000 jobs were created in
March, missing consensus expectations of 200,0000 and last
minute talk of 120,000.
The Bund contract settled at 146.34, up 38 ticks on
the day, with cash 10-year yields down 4 bps at 1.20 percent.
That was their lowest since July 2012 before ECB President Mario
Draghi vowed to do whatever it took to save the euro and
unveiled a new bond buying scheme to contain the debt crisis.
"It's too early to go short Bunds. We see a combination of
forces supporting them: the U.S. data is going to be less
buoyant than in Q1 and then the talk of monetary easing,"
Chaigneau said.
"It will be hard for the Bund to break below 1.15 percent in
the 10-year (yield). Once we test it, it will probably meet some
resistance but I think it's too early to go short."