LONDON, April 10 German Bund futures opened lower on Wednesday, easing away from recent highs as a wave of newly-issued bonds absorbed much of investors' demand, with prices seen slipping further in the short term.

The Bund future was down 19 ticks on the day at 145.61, in line with levels seen in after-hours trading, having backed away this week from the 10-month highs seen on Friday.

"We're drifting lower. We need a constant flow of bad news to keep prices up here, and we're not getting that at the moment although there's plenty of things in the background," a trader said.

Most euro zone sovereign bonds sold off on Tuesday as the surge in demand that followed the announcement of Japan's huge monetary stimulus plans paused, and the supply of newly-issued debt into the market stepped up.

Despite the dip in German debt prices, a sale of two-year bonds later in the day was expected to find solid demand with some investors eyeing a possible euro zone interest rate cut in the coming months to tackle the region's economic decay.

European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday there were more downside risks to a recovery in the euro zone economy in the second half of the year than there were one or two months ago.