* Estimated 9 bln euro supply due from Austria, Germany
* Austrian, French and other top-rated bonds pressured
* Rate cut speculation to bolster demand at German auction
By William James
LONDON, April 10 Highly-rated euro zone bond
yields eased away from recent lows as a wave of newly-issued
bonds absorbed much of investor demand, with prices seen
slipping further in the short term.
A broad selloff across the euro zone's more secure core
countries continued as the surge in demand that followed Japan's
announcement of huge monetary stimulus plans paused, and the
supply of new debt into the market gathered pace.
Around 9 billion euros worth of top-rated debt was due to be
sold on Wednesday, adding to 14 billion euros of bonds issued on
Tuesday and helping to mop up demand created by expectation that
Asian investors will switch away from Japanese bonds in search
of higher yields.
"We've got more supply out of Austria and Germany today and
that might test core and semi-core government bonds today after
the big recent rally," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA
Capital markets in Edinburgh.
"It looks like the market has taken a pause for breath,
awaiting evidence that Japanese investors are indeed shifting
funds out of their domestic market and into overseas bonds."
French, Dutch, Belgian and Austrian bond yields all rose for
a second successive day after hitting record lows in the wake of
Japan's $1.4 trillion bond-buying plan designed to revive its
economy.
French 10-year yields were 4 basis points
higher on the day at 1.83 percent, some way above the record low
of 1.71 percent touched on Monday. Dutch, Belgian and Austrian
yields all rose by a similar amount.
BUNDS SLIP
The German Bund future, popular as a safe haven in
times of market stress, was down 28 ticks on the day at 145.52
having backed away this week from the 10-month highs reached on
Friday.
"We're drifting lower. We need a constant flow of bad news
to keep prices up here, and we're not getting that at the moment
although there's plenty of things in the background," a trader
said.
Those looking for the next potential flashpoint in the
bloc's long-running debt crisis highlighted Slovenia as a
possible candidate after a debt auction on Tuesday failed to
raise as much cash as expected.
Despite the dip in German debt prices, a sale of two-year
bonds later in the day was expected to find solid demand with
some investors eyeing a possible euro zone interest rate cut in
the coming months to tackle the region's economic decay.
European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen
said on Tuesday there were more downside risks to a recovery in
the euro zone economy in the second half of the year than there
were one or two months ago.
Analysts pointed to the large amount of money being returned
to investors this week in interest payments and maturing German
bonds as a supportive factor for the sale.
Austria was expected to launch a new 10-year benchmark bond
after mandating banks on Tuesday. Commerzbank
estimates the sale will raise 4 billion euros.