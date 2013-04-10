* Estimated 9 bln euro supply due from Austria, Germany

* Austrian, French and other top-rated bonds pressured

* Rate cut speculation to bolster demand at German auction

By William James

LONDON, April 10 Highly-rated euro zone bond yields eased away from recent lows as a wave of newly-issued bonds absorbed much of investor demand, with prices seen slipping further in the short term.

A broad selloff across the euro zone's more secure core countries continued as the surge in demand that followed Japan's announcement of huge monetary stimulus plans paused, and the supply of new debt into the market gathered pace.

Around 9 billion euros worth of top-rated debt was due to be sold on Wednesday, adding to 14 billion euros of bonds issued on Tuesday and helping to mop up demand created by expectation that Asian investors will switch away from Japanese bonds in search of higher yields.

"We've got more supply out of Austria and Germany today and that might test core and semi-core government bonds today after the big recent rally," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital markets in Edinburgh.

"It looks like the market has taken a pause for breath, awaiting evidence that Japanese investors are indeed shifting funds out of their domestic market and into overseas bonds."

French, Dutch, Belgian and Austrian bond yields all rose for a second successive day after hitting record lows in the wake of Japan's $1.4 trillion bond-buying plan designed to revive its economy.

French 10-year yields were 4 basis points higher on the day at 1.83 percent, some way above the record low of 1.71 percent touched on Monday. Dutch, Belgian and Austrian yields all rose by a similar amount.

BUNDS SLIP

The German Bund future, popular as a safe haven in times of market stress, was down 28 ticks on the day at 145.52 having backed away this week from the 10-month highs reached on Friday.

"We're drifting lower. We need a constant flow of bad news to keep prices up here, and we're not getting that at the moment although there's plenty of things in the background," a trader said.

Those looking for the next potential flashpoint in the bloc's long-running debt crisis highlighted Slovenia as a possible candidate after a debt auction on Tuesday failed to raise as much cash as expected.

Despite the dip in German debt prices, a sale of two-year bonds later in the day was expected to find solid demand with some investors eyeing a possible euro zone interest rate cut in the coming months to tackle the region's economic decay.

European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday there were more downside risks to a recovery in the euro zone economy in the second half of the year than there were one or two months ago.

Analysts pointed to the large amount of money being returned to investors this week in interest payments and maturing German bonds as a supportive factor for the sale.

Austria was expected to launch a new 10-year benchmark bond after mandating banks on Tuesday. Commerzbank estimates the sale will raise 4 billion euros.