LONDON, April 11 German Bund futures opened a tad lower on Thursday before an Italian auction that is seen drawing solid demand as investors seek high-yielding assets on bets of further monetary easing by major central banks.

Expectations for a European Central Bank rate cut and the Bank of Japan's plans to implement an unprecedented programme of money printing have pushed investors to take more risk in recent days in search of higher returns.

This has supported Italian and Spanish debt and pushed Standard & Poor's 500 index to record highs this week. German Bunds have retreated from last week's 10-month highs, with a set of top-rated debt sales also weighing on the market.

Italy, which is still in search of a new government after February's inconclusive elections, will offer 5.5-7.5 billion euros of a new three-year bond, a 15-year bond and a five-year floating rate note later on Thursday.

"There should be no problem raising at least the minimum target sizes, though how well the supply is received could drive sentiment much like the Spanish/French auctions did positively last week," Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green said in a note.

Bund futures were last 6 ticks lower on the day at 145.29.