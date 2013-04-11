LONDON, April 11 German Bund futures opened a
tad lower on Thursday before an Italian auction that is seen
drawing solid demand as investors seek high-yielding assets on
bets of further monetary easing by major central banks.
Expectations for a European Central Bank rate cut and the
Bank of Japan's plans to implement an unprecedented programme of
money printing have pushed investors to take more risk in recent
days in search of higher returns.
This has supported Italian and Spanish debt and pushed
Standard & Poor's 500 index to record highs this week. German
Bunds have retreated from last week's 10-month highs, with a set
of top-rated debt sales also weighing on the market.
Italy, which is still in search of a new government after
February's inconclusive elections, will offer 5.5-7.5 billion
euros of a new three-year bond, a 15-year bond and a five-year
floating rate note later on Thursday.
"There should be no problem raising at least the minimum
target sizes, though how well the supply is received could drive
sentiment much like the Spanish/French auctions did positively
last week," Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green said
in a note.
Bund futures were last 6 ticks lower on the day at
145.29.