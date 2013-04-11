* Investors take profit on lower-rated debt, yields stabilise

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 11 Italian and Spanish government bond yields crept higher on Thursday as investors took some profit on recent gains in lower-rated debt which has been driven by demand for yield in an easy monetary policy environment.

Expectations for a European Central Bank rate cut and the Bank of Japan's plans to print unprecedented amounts of money to stimulate the economy have pushed investors to take on more risk in recent days in search of higher returns.

Ten-year Italian yields fell as far as 4.28 percent after a solid auction result but later paused and ended the day 1 basis point higher at 4.33 percent.

At the day's low, borrowing costs were 17 basis points lower than the close before the country's inconclusive Feb. 24-25 elections.

The heavily-indebted euro zone member, which is still struggling to form a government, sold 7.2 billion euros worth of bonds, close to the top of its 5.5-7.5 billion euros target.

Borrowing costs for three years fell to their lowest since January and demand, as measured by the bid/cover ratio, was higher than at a previous sale.

"We are seeing domestic selling in Spain and Italy. These guys have been long these bonds and now there's some profit-taking," one trader said.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were 3.3 basis points higher at 4.68 percent.

Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec, said Italian bonds had been vulnerable to a correction given the political stalemate after the elections in February.

"It is a long period of nothing happening on any kind of reform... hence a sell-off is not that surprising," she said.

WISHFUL THINKING

Italian and Spanish bonds have been resilient in the face of a controversial Cypriot bailout and Italy's political crisis, thanks to investor confidence in the European Central Bank's bond-buying promise.

The anticipation of flows from Japanese investors into the euro zone has also benefited lower-rated bonds but analysts do not expect Japanese investors to actually switch from their domestic bonds into riskier paper from the likes of Italy.

"I don't think Italian bonds are profiting from the Japanese argument," said Mathias van der Jeugt, rate strategist at KBC.

"But the ECB and the 'Draghi put' remain a supporting factor," he said, referring to ECB President Mario Draghi's pledge last July to do whatever it takes to save the euro.

Against that backdrop, German Bund futures saw their fourth straight day of losses even though they came off their lows as investors took profits on peripheral bonds.

Bund futures were 10 ticks lower on the day at 145.25, having fallen as low as 144.93 earlier.

The strong performance of riskier debt, however, was leaving some analysts puzzled, given the weak economic fundamentals and the ongoing political risks in the euro zone.

Indeed, economists sharply cut expectations for euro zone economic growth this year in a Reuters poll - a reminder of the challenges still facing a region that has struggled with a crisis for three years.

"The market seems to me overly complacent," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers. "I'm a bit uneasy with the whole thing. It is why we got in this mess in the first place - bond vigilantes were asleep."